Where to Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

Will the Vikings rekindle their hot streak or do the Colts have what it takes to stop them?

We are roughly midway through the 2024 NFL regular season, and key storylines are taking shape for the back half of the year as teams chase division championships, struggle to retain relevance, or just campaign for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

This week, we've got two teams, each with their own major goals, heading to Sunday Night Football, and the stage is set for a cross-conference showdown between two storied franchises.

Who's Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week (November 3, 2024)? On one side, we've got the Minnesota Vikings, a hot team in football's hottest division, trying to regain their footing after a couple of stumbles. On the other, we've got the Indianapolis Colts, a team with a shot at a playoff berth if they can keep the ship steady and start winning some key matchups.

It's the first Sunday Night Football in November, and it looks like a good one.

When is the Colts vs. Vikings kickoff time? Like every Sunday Night Football game this season, the Colts and the Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, and air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Colts vs. Vikings

The Vikings spent all of September as one of the NFL's hottest teams, going undefeated through the first five weeks of the season on the strength of great performances from quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Then came the slump. Minnesota's lost their last two games, one against divisional rivals the Detroit Lions, and they're looking for a morale boost. Facing the Colts at home in front of a Sunday night crowd could be just the thing.

The Vikings enter the game as the favorite, while the Colts are doing their best to halt their own skid with a potential change in personnel. ESPN reported this week that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco may be returning to the starting job in Indy against the Vikings, replacing starter Anthony Richardson, who struggled mightily in a loss to the Texans last week. If that's the case, Flacco's veteran presence could help to right the ship for the Colts, or it could point to a lack of offensive cohesion that might spell more problems. Flacco's done well for the Colts earlier in the season, though, so if he returns, it could be a sign that this'll be a tighter matchup than we thought.

Catch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, November 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!