Universal Orlando is gearing up for an epic party for the 2025 Mardi Gras celebration.

The Ultimate Mardi Gras Guide to Universal Orlando Resort: Everything to Know

Universal Orlando Resort puts its own spin on one of the country’s oldest celebrations with Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, now in its 30th year. Grab your party beads and join revelers amid the park’s thrilling rides for a vibrant festival featuring floats, food, and family fun. As the mantra goes: laissez le bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)!

Every day from February 1 through March 30, Universal Orlando will embrace the rich culture of New Orleans’s pre-Lenten festival. There’s a slew of exciting activities on deck, from dazzling floats to international cuisine. We’ve got the lowdown on what’s in store and how you can get tickets to the party.

Universal Mardi Gras Celebration live performers

The lineup of stellar performers is big in 2025 as some of the biggest names in live music hit the stage to help park goers celebrate all things Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort. See the schedule below to plan your trip around your favorite artist:

February 1 — T-Pain

February 8 — Joe Jonas

February 15 — Kool & The Gang

February 16 — Juanes

February 22 — Scotty McCreery

March 1 — Foster the People

March 8 — Illenium

March 15 — All Time Low

March 16 — Lawrence

March 21 — Coco Jones

March 22 — DJ Pauly D

March 29 — TLC

The key attractions

Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Parade & Entertainment Photo: Universal Orlando

Every evening during Carnaval season, a Mardi Gras parade will roll through Universal featuring traditional floats along with a few surprises. This year, six new fantastical floats will make their debut, inspired by the famous krewes of New Orleans, the organizations that stage parades and balls. For those who want to be part of the spectacle, the “Float Ride and Dine Experience” is your best bet. A three-course meal is followed by a chance ride on a float and throw beads to park-goers as they cheer you on.

After the parade, the Mardi Gras celebration kicks into high gear with live music on select nights. Some of the top names in rap, pop, and dance music will get you in the spirit, including two Grammy winners, rapper T-Pain (February 1) and Columbian crooner Juanes (February 16). Other nights feature “Burnin’ Up’ singer Joe Jonas, indie pop band Foster the People, Kool & The Gang, and more — all of whom will be tearing up the Music Plaza Stage inside Universal Studios Florida.

Universal CityWalk also gets in on the fun, with after-parties and live music on select nights at Pat O’Brien’s, an offshoot of the original Bourbon Street haunt, and the Red Coconut Club, which will transform into the intriguingly named "Cursed Coconut."

What type of food will be available?

Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Parade & Entertainment Photo: Universal Orlando

Carnaval food goes way beyond gumbo at Universal Orlando, which takes inspiration from Mardi Gras festivals all around the world. You can indulge in Columbian burgers, spicy Szechuan chicken bites, Mexican quesabirria, and even maple-glazed salmon in a nod to Canada.

But it wouldn’t be Mardis Gras without traditional Crescent City delicacies, like beignets and shrimp and grits, which will be served throughout the park and Universal Orlando’s nine hotels.

Where to find Mardi Gras merch and collectibles

Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Parade & Entertainment Photo: Universal Orlando

If you want to go home with more than just a bunch of beads, park-goers can check out the Tribute Store, which has an all-new theme this year. A curiosity shop, swamp shack, and opportunities to learn about legends of the bayou provide a deeper appreciation of New Orleans. But you can get your Mardi Gras shopping fix, too. In honor of its 30th Mardi Gras anniversary, Universal Orlando is unveiling special commemorative items, like a customizable beaded necklace and chocolate coins, in addition to the usual festive merch.

For more information and to book your trip, including details on a special "Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free" ticket offer, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.