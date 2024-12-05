Jonas Brothers Are Pure Magic Performing "Holiday" in a Snow Globe

The trio delivers some joy with their breezy bop on Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular.

Forget Elf on a Shelf: Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular has JoBros in snow globes.

On the primetime special celebrating the release of his new album, Holiday Seasoning, Jimmy Fallon rum-pum-pum-pum partied with celebs like The Roots, Dolly Parton, Justin Timberlake, and Mariah Carey. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas — a.k.a. the Jonas Brothers — also joined in on the festivities, performing their song, "Holiday" from inside a snow globe.

In the video from the special, Fallon's shopping when he runs into LL Cool J — as you do — who is buying batteries for his radio, of course. They then hear some yelling from inside a snow globe on a shelf. Fallon and LL Cool J peer in to find magical miniature Jonas Brothers standing in a snowy town square.

"How did you guys get in the snow globe?" Fallon asks the "Sucker" singers.

"Christmas magic, of course," Nick Jonas explains.

"Is it cool if we play a song for you?" asks Kevin Jonas, as the trio break out into a spirited performance of "Holiday," their funky festive track all about celebrating the season.

LL Cool J joins Jonas Brothers on Jimmy Fallon's "Holiday"

As if a jolly Jonas jam wasn't enough to stuff your stocking, LL Cool J also joins in, rapping about partying it up with the family. At this point, the holiday spirit has taken over the entire store, with Fallon rocking out on the saxophone, and the employees busting out some fierce choreography.

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform on day 3 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 06, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The Jonas Brothers finish singing their party sing-along, and receive a round of applause from Fallon and LL Cool J. But before they go, Joe Jonas asks for more snow, which leads LL Cool J to give their snow globe a good shake.

During The Tonight Show on October 21, Fallon announced the star-studded tracklist for Holiday Seasoning, and what listeners can expect from the album. When describing "Holiday," Fallon raved that the song was "like a roller-disco jam."

Join the Jonas Brothers for their joyous "Holiday" hang in the video from Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular above.

