Universal Orlando's Jaw-Dropping Nighttime Show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular

Universal Studios Orlando has a new high-tech show that's sure to delight your inner movie buff!

While some are already looking ahead to Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming Halloween Horror Nights 2024, there’s plenty to inspire your inner movie buff happening this summer before all the scares. Specifically, the new limited-time light show CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.

Unveiled on June 14, the brilliant new show takes place over the lagoon inside Universal Studios Orlando where guests can line up after dark to get a good spot in the Central Park section for a light, music, water, fireworks, and drone show unlike anything you’re likely to see anywhere else.

So, as the sun sets on your day of fun in the parks, know that the best is yet to come with the awe-inspiring CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, a show that truly lives up to its name.

What Is CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular?

Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular at Universal Orlando. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC Insider

After dark for select nights this summer, Universal Studios Orlando ticket holders will be able to stick around and watch the story of Universal movies’ past, present, and future play out in a dazzling light projection show that Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development, Michael Aiello, called “an evolution of how Universal Orlando does nighttime shows.”

Speaking ahead of the first-ever showing of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, he set expectations high for a show that more than delivered.

“What you’re going to experience tonight is a journey through memorable movie moments through the emotional power of music,” Aiello explained. “This is a seamless overture that’s going to carry you over the 22-minute show experience and we’re so excited for you to experience this.”

The show itself is a “love letter” to the movies that have made Universal such a memorable movie studio, with characters like the Ghostbusters, Jaws, Shrek, The Minions, Bowser, and more making an appearance through the music that made them all so very popular and led them to endure all these years.

While the show is a look back at all of the greatest things in Universal’s past, it’s for sure the show of the future.

What to Expect from CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular

Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular at Universal Orlando. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC Insider

“We utilized 4K projection, more fountains than we’ve ever had before, more lighting than we’ve ever had before and, for the first time ever, we’re utilizing aerial drone technology to help tell this story,” Aiello explained.

He’s not kidding. Specifically, those numbers are 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, incredible 4K projection mapping that makes the characters feel like they’re right in front of you in 3D, an original composition featuring newly arranged scores meticulously crafted for each scene, and more than 600 drones. However, no one piece of technology is doing all the heavy lifting.

“This is not a drone show,” Aiello noted. “This is a nighttime spectacular that, just like a symphony, utilizes drones in concert with all of our elements. It’s a beautiful show and I’m very excited for you to experience it.”

In case you’re wondering, despite being over the lagoon and having fountains blasting water to baffling heights, the show will not get you wet as you enjoy it for 22 minutes from the comfort of Universal Studios Orlando’s Central Park. As for the jaw-dropping factor? That’s a different story.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular Schedule

Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular at Universal Orlando. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC Insider

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular will do its thing on select nights now through August 25 depending on the weather. So if you find yourself at Universal Studios Orlando this summer, get yourself to Central Park after dark to see a truly unforgettable journey through the music of Universal films.