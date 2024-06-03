Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Post-Wedding at Universal Orlando

It’s warm outside, and that means it’s wedding and honeymoon season, and what better place to celebrate for newlyweds than Universal Orlando Resort? Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was spotted seemingly celebrating her honeymoon with her husband, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi at Universal Orlando over the weekend.

In the photo Brown shared on Instagram, she and her husband are playing games, winning stuffed animal prizes, and adventuring in water tubes at Universal's Volcano Bay. She’s a proud wife as she is donning a pair of shorts with “wifey” written on the back, along with a hat that says “Wife of the Party.”

The pair also held hands while walking around the theme park, and one picture shows the 22-year-old Bongiovi giving his new wife a hug from behind as they stood in front of a Jurassic Park dinosaur.

When did Millie Bobby Brown get married?

According to Harper's Bazaar, the newlyweds tied the knot on May 24th in a small intimate wedding, but they got engaged in April 2023. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown shared that Bongiovi proposed underwater while the two were on vacation.

“[Jake] gives me, like, a shell and I, like, turn it over and it’s a ring," she said at the time.

Because they couldn't talk, Brown was forced to respond with a thumbs-up gesture. The ring was almost lost to the depths of the ocean.

“Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets, like, so fast,” Brown recalled. “It was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself, like, so deep, like, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like, your ears…literally, your brain will explode.’”

Luckily, he was able to recover the ring so he could officially put a ring on it when they were on dry land.

Universal Orlando Resort in 2024

A new ticket deal promotion is available now. U.S. and Canada residents can take advantage of the deal that provides five days of thrilling adventures at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a three-day ticket, starting at just $255.99 per adult plus tax. Guests can also upgrade to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park for the ultimate tropical escape. To complement the theme park excitement, Universal Orlando’s hotels are offering special deals, including a 20% discount on stays of four or more nights.

There’s no word if the newlyweds took advantage of the ticket deal, but they do look like they are having fun and basking in the glow of their love while vacationing at Universal Resort Orlando.