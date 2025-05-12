Get a scaly sneak peek at the costumes and filming locations for the DreamWorks' reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon.

See The Isle of Berk Come to Life in How to Train Your Dragon Making Of Book (EXCLUSIVE)

We're just a month away from the wide theatrical release of the live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon. To get you pumped for writer-director Dean DeBlois' fiery return to the Isle of Berk, NBC Insider has an exclusive look inside the film's official making-of book titled The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon.

The new book, which goes on sale from Insight Editions Friday June 6, takes readers inside the filmmaking magic that brought the Isle of Berk to life in all its stunning, Viking glory for the new movie.

Our scaly sneak peek includes never-before-seen intel on the project's filming locations, costumes, and overall vision. DeBlois, of course, is no stranger to the hit DreamWorks franchise, having directed all three of the animated installments. In addition to writing and directing, he also serves as an executive producer with David Cain, Chris Sanders (co-writer and director on the 2010 original), Doug Davison, Roy Lee, and Michael Connolly.

"Dean was the right filmmaker and storyteller for the live-action version, not just because he created the animated film and its successor films, and directed all three of the animated films, but because he lives inside this world and these characters," HTTYD producer Marc Platt (also known for the wildly successful Wicked) says in one of the pages below. "There is something about Dean that is a little bit just like Hiccup. He's someone I think that through his life journey came into who he was, so he understands this kid, he understands his psychology, understands his behavior. And that's really important when you're thinking about marrying a storyteller, a filmmaker, to material."

The making of DreamWorks' live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie

The new book offers some incredible insight into all the hard work that went into every detail of DreamWorks' How To Train Your Dragon live-action reimagining. Everything from the costumes to the set decoration was lovingly crafted to help bring the animated classics to live for a modern day. As a result, it also offers a new look at the cast of the new film including Mason Thames as Hiccup, Gerard Butler as his dad Stoick and all of Hiccup's intrepid friends in training.

What is How to Train Your Dragon about? Following the plot of its 2010 predecessor (itself an adaptation of author Cressida Cowell children's book series), How to Train Your Dragon follows a timid Viking boy named Hiccup (The Black Phone's Mason Thames) living on the fictional Isle of Berk. After centuries of brutal war between his people and dragons, Hiccup disrupts the status quo when he befriends a Night Fury (one of the most feared species of dragon) he dubs "Toothless."

The cast features Gerard Butler (reprising the role of Hiccup's chieftain father, Stoick from the animated films), Nico Parker (Astrid), Nick Frost (Gobber), Gabriell Howell (Snotlout), Julian Dennison (Fishlegs), Browyn James (Ruffnut), Harry Trevaldwyn (Tuffnut), Peter Serafinowicz (Spitelout), Ruth Codd (Phlegma), and Murray McArthur (Hoark).

When is the live-action How to Train Your Dragon release date? The live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon soars onto the big screen Friday, June 13 by way of Universal Pictures. Tickets are on sale here! The film is rated PG for sequences of intense action, and peril (via FilmRatings.com).

The Art and Making of How to Train Your Dragon goes on sale from Insight Editions Friday, June 6.