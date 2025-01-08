Body of former President Carter arrives in Washington ahead of state funeral

The former president will be laid to rest on January 9 in his beloved hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The Time of President Jimmy Carter’s Funeral and How You Can Watch on NBC

President Jimmy Carter’s passing at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 has been met with heartfelt tributes and memorials from fellow politicians and his beloved family.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” Carter’s son Chip said in a statement. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said it’s been an “honor” to call Carter a “dear friend” over the years. “With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe,” the Bidens said in a statement.

Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy Carter, and Amy Carter pose on the south lawn in front of the White House, circa 24 July 1977. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

As the nation prepares to pay their final respects to the 39th President of the United States, here’s everything you need to know to watch the funeral services at home.

President Jimmy Carter speaking at Merced College on September 1, 1980. Photo: Diana Walker/Getty Images

What to expect at President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral on January 9, 2025

On Thursday, January 9, Carter will be honored in a state funeral in Washington, D.C. at Washington National Cathedral. The service begins at 10 a.m. ET.

President Joe Biden will deliver his eulogy, which Carter had asked him to do years before he passed. President-elect Donald Trump as well as Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama are all expected to attend the funeral.

Following the funeral service in D.C., Carter’s remains and his family will be flown to Georgia, where he’ll be laid to rest in his hometown of Plains next to his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn. Viewers at home will be able to watch the motorcade to Plains. The U.S. Navy will also conduct a “Missing Man” formation flyover — a symbolic aerial salute — as a tribute to the former president’s naval service outside Carter's Georgia residence, according to the U.S. Navy Memorial.

The final events of the day will be a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church and private interment ceremony.

President Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia, on November 29, 2023. Photo: Alex Brandon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In the days before Carter's state funeral, his family shared their gratitude for the "outpouring" of support they've received from around the globe.

"The outpouring of love and support we have received from around the world confirms what we have known all along — Jimmy Carter’s family extends far beyond blood relatives," the late president's family said in a statement. "We are sincerely grateful for everyone’s words of comfort and acts of kindness following the passing of such a champion of human rights, justice, and peace."