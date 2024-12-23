Terry Crews' Hilarious Ugly Christmas Sweater Dance Is Unexplainably Hypnotizing

The America's Got Talent Host is "rollin’ with my SNOWMIES!!” this holiday season.

Terry Crews is feeling the holiday spirit and has the outfit to prove it.

The America's Got Talent Host rocked a festive ugly Christmas sweater and Santa hat in a fun dancing video on Instagram posted on December 20, 2024. “Rollin’ with my SNOWMIES!!” he captioned his post, quoting the text on his sweater, which features three snowmen wearing sunglasses. His "snowmies," if you will.

Terry Crews danced his heart out in an ugly Christmas sweater and Santa hat

With “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee playing in the background, Crews shimmied and shook his tail feather in front of multiple decorated Christmas trees. He even busted out the “robot” at one point in the video. His dancing is hilariously (and inexplicably) hypnotizing. That's just the power of Terry Crews, people!

“That sweater and that dance together are amazing!!!!” one of Crews’ followers commented on the video, while another added, “There is no reason that should be this adorable... but you are!!!”

Terry Crews loves Christmas so much, he has a collection of ugly holiday sweaters

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star busted out yet another ugly Christmas sweater in an Instagram post shared on December 6, 2024. This time, Crews rocked a bright green Christmas tree sweater, complete with tiny ornaments and shiny garland. He paired the look with a red sequin Santa hat.

“It’s time to break out the ugly Christmas sweaters!!!” Crews captioned the video of him dancing to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Crews’ love for the holiday extends far past the fashion. In a 2016 interview with The New York Post, the actor and former football star described himself as a “super Christmas nut.”

“I love the Christmas specials, I love the hot chocolate, I love the whole thing,” he told the publication. “If Christmas has a spirit animal, it’s me. I’m the 250-lb., African-American Spirit of Christmas.”

Over the years, Crews has created special traditions with his family because his wife’s birthday falls on Christmas Eve. “We all go out to dinner and do a beautiful celebration that’s just for her. We make it a big deal, everyone gives her their gifts,” he told The New York Post about celebrating his wife, Rebecca King-Crews. “We also each open one present every Christmas Eve in celebration of her birthday. And then the next day we do it all again with official Christmas.”

In 2018, Crews even helped others cope with holiday stress, starring in NBC’s A Very Terry Christmas: Get Cozy With Terry Crews. The special, which you can watch in full on NBC’s YouTube channel, features Crews painting original wintery works of art as a fire crackles and jazz music plays in the background.

