America's Got Talent Host Terry Crews got his start in football and the NFL before becoming an artist and actor.

Terry Crews Had an Impressive NFL Career Before Becoming an Actor

Terry Crews wears many hats. You know him as an actor from memorable projects like The Longest Yard, White Chicks, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. America's Got Talent fans have loved him as Host of the show since 2019, where he brings his pec-popping gusto to the stage weekly. But before that — before fame and Hollywood success — Crews was a football player. He actually played on and off for the NFL for five years.

His journey to the football world is interesting. He didn't set out to be a professional athlete. In fact, his original dreams couldn't have been further from the gridiron. Read more details, below.

When was Terry Crews in the NFL? Terry Crews played football in the NFL between 1991 and 1996. That's roughly between the ages of 23 and 28.

