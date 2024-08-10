See Steph Curry’s Late-Game Heroics To Seal Olympic Gold for Team USA (VIDEO)

In what may be their last Olympic hurrah, NBA legends LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry led the U.S. to victory over France.

In what is likely the last Olympic hurrah for several American NBA legends, Team USA overcame a scrappy French team to win its fifth gold medal in as many Summer Games.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, who combine for 110 years of age, also combined for 53 points to lead the Americans to another Olympic gold. They needed all of that veteran leadership to hold off Team France, 98-87.



Thirty-six-year-old Curry, who has four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and two league MVP trophies on his mantle, is adding a gold medal in his first Olympics after health issues and Covid protocols kept him from participating in the last two. Considering his age, his first may be his last.

Curry made his moment on the international stage count, cementing the victory by burying eight three-pointers for a team-leading 24 points. He also contributed some timely defensive plays.

An emotional James hugged his teammates at the end of the game, perhaps realizing that at 39, this was likely his last Olympic go-around. The Los Angeles Lakers great, who finished with 14 points to cement his third gold medal, will be 43 when the 2028 Los Angeles Games tipoff in his town. Then again, James looked ageless with every thundering dunk.

James previously won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and also won a bronze medal that he'd likely rather forget at in 2004 as an Olympic rookie.

Durant, 35, became Team USA's all-time Olympics points scorer earlier in the tournament, his fourth Summer Games. He contributed 15 points in Saturday's Olympic final to pick up his fourth gold medal.

Team USA has dominated in men’s basketball at the Olympics, winning 17 out of 21 Olympic gold medals since the sport debuted during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Since the introduction of professional players with the 1992 Barcelona Games led to the formation of the so-called “Dream Team” that included the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird, the Americans have largely steamrolled over Olympic competition – with the exception of that disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Athens Games.

Lebron James #6 of Team United States celebrates with teammates after their victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Image

Other countries, however, have closed the gap.

France coming up short for a second straight gold medal game boasted NBA talent of its own. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft, led all scorers with 26 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds, and was often the most dominant player on the court. The future of Team France is in good shape as Wembanyama is just 20 years old.

Former Boston Celtic and current Real Madrid star Guerschon Yabusele chipped in with 20 points.

Led by some of the NBA’s best, this generation of U.S. men’s basketball team has now won four gold medals in a row.