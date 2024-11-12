St. Denis Medical’s Wendi McLendon-Covey On The Adorable Way She Met Her Husband

LEAK: Dr. Bruce Needs Some Beastie Boys to Get in the Zone for Surgery | St. Denis Medical | NBC

St. Denis Medical star Wendi McLendon-Covey unlocked the secret to good communication with her husband of nearly three decades in a college classroom.

Wendi McLendon-Covey may play a work-obsessed hospital administrator with little time for a social life on NBC’s new comedy St. Denis Medical, but in real life she’s been happily married for nearly three decades.

McLendon-Covey opened up about her lengthy marriage and how she first met husband Greg Covey on a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, explaining that the couple first crossed paths while they were both enrolled in the “dumbest class” in college.

“It was a requirement,” the actress shared. “It was called Interpersonal communication.”

At 6’7” inches tall, it didn’t take long for The Goldbergs actress to notice her future husband, even if she couldn’t initially work out just how to win his heart.

“The minute he walked in, I’m like, 'Yes.' I just, I literally thought the word 'yes,' like, you’re mine,” she recalled. “But I didn’t know how that would take shape.”

Luckily, a central part of the class was, well, communicating.

“So we would have to get together in front of a ‘proctor,’ OK? And say — have dumb conversations, like, ‘Seth, I validate what you were saying to me earlier, and I love that you dialogue with me in this manner.’ And I mean, nauseating, nauseating,” she told host Seth Meyers.

Although the two were what McLendon-Covey described as the “bad kids in class,” the course clearly did help them forge a long-lasting connection.

“But I guess the proof is in the pudding,” she joked of their 28-year marriage. “We’ve been interpersonally communicating with that kind of speak for a while.”

Who is Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Husband?

Wendi McLendon-Covey at day 2 of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

More than three decades after they first met, the couple is still going strong. The Bridesmaids star celebrated her “Superhusband” Greg Covey earlier this year on Instagram in a touching post in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 28th anniversary to Superhusband Greg Covey! Life is very good because I have this extraordinary human being to spend my life with! What are we doing today? Nothing interesting, but will we still have our arses off and have fun anyway? Hell Yes! Love you to the moon and back,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the two happily posing for the camera.

Years earlier, in an interview with Los Angeles station KABC, McLendon-Covey credited her husband’s unwavering support and belief she’d make it big one day with her eventual success in acting.

"He was really there and the only one who was encouraging me for a time," she said. "So that meant the world to me, because sometimes you only need one person to encourage you, but it has to be the right person."

McLendon-Covey didn’t get her big break until she was in her 40s and landed the role of a stressed mother of three in the bridal disaster comedy Bridesmaids. She then followed up the smash hit with a 10-season run as the overly-invested mother Beverly Goldberg on The Goldbergs.

"I am so lucky that I have him in my corner," she told the news outlet of her husband’s continual support. "I really am. And I'm not letting go. I've got my claws in that man.”

As she told Meyers, one of the couple’s favorite things to do is go to concerts together.

“I love live music,” she said.

One of the more memorable shows was a dual concert with Steely Dan and The Eagles.

“I am a very involved audience participator. So I kick my legs, I scream, I cry, I take pictures with people,” she explained.

“Have an honest judgment here, do you feel like at the end of the concert, if someone was directly behind you, they would say I liked her whole vibe?” Meyers asked.

“No,” the actress admitted. “They would say that was horrible. That was torture and she owes me money.”

Yet McLendon-Covey still had no regrets and her husband is clearly still happy to stand by her side.

“Come on. If you don’t go to a concert to dance and make an ass of yourself, you might as well stay home,” she insisted.

Does Wendi McLendon-Covey Have Children?

Wendi McLendon-Covey at the Los Angeles premiere of "Paint" held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

While McLendon-Covey may have made her career playing memorable moms, she does not have any children herself.

She opened up about her decision to remain kid-free in a 2016 interview with Bustle,

“I find myself having to justify [not being a parent] to strangers more than I need to. More than I feel I should. And there's no way to win with it,” she shared at the time. “If I stand up for myself and say, 'You know, my family planning is my own business.' Then I sound like a shrew ... I guess I'm to the point where I no longer care if that's how I sound. I just find it such a strange instinct to question somebody about that.”

To find out what the cast is up to in the new series, watch St. Denis Medical premiering Tues. Nov. 12 at 8/7c on NBC or available streaming the next day on Peacock.