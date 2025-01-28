Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (January 28, 2025)?

Tuesday just can’t get here fast enough for anyone with a sense of humor. That’s because it’s the day of the week when a new episode of St. Denis Medical airs, and when that happens laughter has a funny way of arriving right on cue.

Recently renewed for Season 2, much to fans’ delight, the hit NBC comedy is a gleeful reminder that funny bones ought to be tickled on a regular basis. The show delivers on that as follows the always unpredictable, typically goofy interactions of the doctors and nurses at a fictional Oregon hospital.

Up to now, the series has entertained audiences with eight new episodes, which are all available to stream on Peacock. Along the way, the series has also caught the attention of some very discerning eyes. St. Denis Medical is currently up for Critic’s Choice Awards as well as an NAACP Image Award for cast member David Alan Grier. Seriously impressive for a seriously funny show.

All things considered, it’s no wonder why the sitcom has quickly become must-see, appointment TV. Here’s a quick guide to make sure you and your family have all the info you need to catch the latest installment of St. Denis Medical.

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, January 28, 2025? Yes, indeed! There is a new episode of St. Denis Medical airing on Tuesday, Jan. 28 airing at 8 p.m. ET. According to a show synopsis, Episode 9 finds Joyce (Wendi McClendon-Covey), the executive director of the hospital and a former oncological surgeon, thinking about the future. Meanwhile, Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) – a super-talented surgeon – just ask him! – deals with surprising DNA test results. Suffice it to say that we’re psyched to see how it all plays out.

Joyce (Wendi Mclendon Covey) appears on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 9 "You Gotta Have a Plan". Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

How to watch St. Denis Medical Episode 9

Episode 9, which is titled “You Gotta Have a Plan,” will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. If you can’t watch the episode then or want to view the episode then, it will stream on Peacock the following day.

Laughter is the best medicine. As such, St. Denis Medical is a hospital you want to check into over and over. The great news is that after the new ninth episode on January 28, there are many more on deck.

