Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (December 10, 2024)?

When is the next St. Denis Medical episode? Episode 6 is taking a backseat for a major NBC finale.

NBC’s newest comedy St. Denis Medical has been airing for a few weeks now, and the fanbase surrounding it has only grown with time. So they need to know when the latest installment is airing.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Each episode of the mockumentary follows the daily antics of the ER department team inside of the fictional St. Denis Regional Medical Center. Under the guidance of the hospital’s executive director, Joyce Henderson (Wendi McLendon-Covey), there is never a dull moment, even when the staff wants there to be.

Since its successful two-episode premiere there’s always been a new episode for fans to enjoy every Tuesday night. However, the schedule for this Tuesday, December 10, 2024, will look a little bit different.

Serena (Kahyun Kim) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Is St. Denis Medical new on December 10, 2024? There won’t be a new episode of St. Denis Medical airing tonight. The next episode of the series, Episode 6 titled “Ho-Ho-Hollo,” will come out on Tuesday, December 17.

But don’t worry, there’s something just as entertaining airing in its place. Specifically, the highly anticipated Season 26 finale of The Voice will premiere on December 10 at 9/8c on NBC.

The five remaining contestants (Sofronio Vasquez, Jeremy Beloate, Sydney Sterlace, Shye, and Danny Joseph) will battle it out for the last time before a winner will be announced at the end of the episode.

Not only are the finalists’ last covers something to look forward to, but the finale is going to be filled with celebrity performances as well.

From host Snoop Dogg and rock legend Sting’s first-ever live rendition of their duet “Another Part of Me”, to Season 25’s beloved coaching duo Dan + Shay coming back to the stage, this finale is not one you want to miss.



Related: The Voice: Snoop Dogg & Sting's "Another Part of Me" Lyrics, Explained

The two-hour episode will be available to stream on NBC’s Peacock the next day along with the other episodes from the season. Not to mention that if you’re behind in St. Denis Medical, this week is the perfect opportunity to get all caught up. You can grab access to the streaming service right here.

Who do you think is going to take home The Voice’s 26th win? Tune in tonight on NBC to see for yourself.