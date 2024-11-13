'Please Please Please' By Sabrina Carpenter | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover

All About the Soul & Smoke Restaurant and Its Chicago Fire Special

The beloved Chicago barbecue restaurant Soul & Smoke gets a shoutout on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 7 ("Untouchable"),which airs November 13 on NBC.

Thanks to a friendly drop-off in the episode, Firehouse 51 gets a taste of "the best Texas-style barbecue in Chicago." Tony (Anthony Ferraris) and Capp (Randy Flagler) waste no time getting into the grub—and if you know anything about Soul & Smoke, their excitement isn't surprising. The food at this joint is just too good.

Chicago locals looking to eat like our 51 crew won't want to miss Soul & Smoke's Chicago Fire special, available for a limited time. Find all the mouthwatering details, below.

Soul & Smoke's "I Call the Burnt Ends" Chicago Fire special

In honor of their appearance on Chicago Fire, Soul & Smoke is offering a limited-time "I Call the Burnt Ends" special, a nod to Firehouse 51's barbecue lunch in the episode.

Soul & Smoke's "I Call the Burnt Ends" special includes juicy burnt ends, BBQ sauce, and a serving of the restaurant's coveted house-made pickles. The "I Call the Burnt Ends" special will remain on the menu until the end of 2024.

So, Windy City locals and Chicago Fire fans: Get it while it's hot!

About Chicago's Soul & Smoke barbecue restaurant

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Soul & Smoke founders Chef D'Andre Carter and CEO Heather Bublick have dedicated themselves to providing some the most mouthwatering barbecue in the Windy City. Soul & Smoke has earned accolades since its opening, including recently becoming an Eater 38 Essential Chicago Restaurant.

Serving everything from delicious brisket and ribs to a sprawling lineup of sides, Soul & Smoke has become such a powerhouse that they've expanded from their flagship locations in Evanston (1601 Payne St.) to Avondale (3057 N Rockwell St.) and West Loop (500 W Madison St.).

People with questions about the "I Call Burnt Ends Special" can contact Soul & Smoke for more information.

As always, watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.