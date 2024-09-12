Sofia Vergara on Helium Is Both Adorable and Hysterical

Jimmy Talks About Sports History Being Made in the Cardigan Classic with DJ Khaled

The Emmy-nominated actress and AGT judge broke into her native Spanish after sucking on a balloon on The Tonight Show.

Over the past decade Jimmy Fallon has invited some of our greatest actors — Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Alan Rickman among them — to participate in hysterical helium balloon interviews. Among the celebrities who've been game for a chipmunk chat: America's Got Talent Judge, Sofia Vergara when she stopped by The Tonight Show on September 20, 2016.

"Is it legal to inhale this thing on TV?" Vergara cautiously asked Fallon as he handed her the giant red balloon.

Stunning in a sparkly silver cocktail dress and oversized hoop earrings, the Griselda star inhaled some gas and couldn't even finish introducing herself as she broke out in a fit of laughter upon hearing her new high-pitched voice. Eventually, she managed to get out her full name, helium-style, to audience applause.

After taking another hit of helium, the Colombian-born actress said, "My English is very good in this thing, no?"

Vergara even took the opportunity to talk to some of The Tonight Show's Spanish speaking viewers, turning her sit-down into a bilingual balloon chat. Fallon also had Vergara say the name of now-retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback "Big" Ben Roethlisberger after accidentally calling him "Big Ben Cheeseburger" earlier in the interview.

Watch Vergara's adorable high-pitched "interview" in the video above — and watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Actress Sofía Vergara during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 537 on September 20, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Sofia Vergara made Emmys history in 2024

On July 17, 2024 Sofia Vergara made Emmys history when she became the first Latina to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in Netflix's Griselda. She had previously been nominated four times for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in her role as Gloria on Modern Family.

"Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life," Vergara wrote in an Instagram caption after her nomination announcement.

"I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series... I never dreamed that after Modern Family I would be able to be a part of something as special as Griselda," she continued. "I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodi, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honor!"

The 76th Primetime Emmys air Sunday, September 15.