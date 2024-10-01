Surprise! Snoop Dogg Heading to Sunday Night Football for Cowboys vs. Steelers

Snoop Dogg has always been a Steelers fan - now he's popping by Sunday Night Football to talk about it.

Music legend, Paris Olympics host, and current The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg is headed to Sunday Night Football this weekend, October 6, for the high-stakes Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry game.

Snoop’s exact role in the broadcast has yet to be announced, though he is an avid Steelers fan and accomplished youth football coach in his own right, so it’s no surprise to see him at the biggest NFL game of the week. So however he pops up, you can be sure he’ll have some good insights for whatever Sunday Night Football analysts Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are cooking up for this one.

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers is one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL, and with both teams fighting to build an early playoff resume, it should make for a great match-up Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock for Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are looking to get things back on track after a 2-2 start to the season behind quarterback Dak Prescott, while the 3-1 Steelers are in the midst of their own quarterback debate, with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson both potential options to get snaps against the Cowboys.

Why is Snoop Dogg on Sunday Night Football?

Snoop Dogg poses with players during the "Snooper Bowl" at William M. Raines High School February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Having Snoop join in on Sunday Night Football this weekend seems like the perfect fit after his breakout success as an ambassador and commentator at the Paris Olympics over the summer. Snoop is a longtime Steelers fan, and even adopted their “terrible towel” approach on The Voice, with special “Team Snoop” towels for the audience to show off when Coach Snoop is vying for a Blind Audition.

Snoop has been a great addition as one of the new Season 26 Coaches on The Voice (alongside Michael Buble), channeling his decades of music experience and youth league coaching pedigree to bring a unique angle to the beloved music competition series. If you can coach football, who’s to say you can’t also coach The Voice, right?

How to watch Snoop Dogg at the Cowboys vs. Steelers

Be sure to tune in to Sunday Night Football this Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. ET to see Snoop providing that commentary that only he can for the Cowboys vs. Steelers game –– and also catch him all season on The Voice on NBC!