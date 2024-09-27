Yes, Snoop Dogg is a Member of the WWE Hall Of Fame (DETAILS)

In 2016, wrestling went to the dogs when rapper and The Voice Coach, Snoop Dogg, joined the WWE Hall of Fame. Take a look back at all the excitement.

Snoop Dogg joined the WWE Hall of Fame before hosting Wrestlemania

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Snoop Dogg was the celebrity host of Wrestlemania 32 in 2016, and joined the WWE Hall of Fame the night before. In a clip package about him, you can see his clear enthusiasm for the sport and his unique energy that always pumps up a crowd.

Before 2016, he made multiple appearances on both Raw and Wrestlemania.

RELATED: How 15-Year-Old Sydney Sterlace’s “Captivating” 4-Chair Audition Took Snoop to “Church”

Snoop Dogg is related to wrestler Sasha Banks

During his acceptance speech, Snoop Dogg shouted out a wrestler in the audience, Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado, who now uses the moniker Mercedes Moné), his cousin, and told a sweet story about meeting wrestlers together years earlier.

"You know what’s so crazy about that scenario is I remember in 2008 when I took her to Wrestlemania in Orlando, she was just a young little teenager, and I took her around to meet everybody that she wanted to meet. And you could just see her face light up. You could tell this is where she belongs and this is where she wanted to be," the rapper shared.

He continued, "To see the love that you guys have been giving her and to see her face on the side of the AT&T stadium, I mean, I don’t even know what to say to express how it feels, as a family member, to see my little cousin fighting for it all tomorrow. Love you, Sasha." The next day, he walked his cousin to the ring with a personalized rap.

Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg's wrestling commentary shows what he brought to the Olympics

RELATED: Kendall Eugene Got The Voice’s First-Ever Coach Replay & It Made Snoop Dogg Bawl

Before heading to Paris to cover the 2024 Summer Games for NBC, Snoop Dogg delivered hilarious commentary on wrestling matches, being mostly supportive of everyone in the right while bantering with his fellow commentators.

He used a similar strategy at the Olympics, describing a badminton game like this: "As you see, it don’t stop ’til the casket drop. They rocking and rolling. Back and forth. Give me that. No, I need that. Nope, over here. No, over there. What about over there? Nope.” Obviously, he needs to make Olympic wrestling a thing next.