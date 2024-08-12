Snoop Dogg Appears in Surprise Royal Video Where Prince William Reveals a New Beard

The Summer Olympics may be over, but that doesn't mean Snoop Dogg is finished being the hero we didn't know we needed!

While Team USA took home an impressive 40 gold medals by the end of the Games, Great Britain had quite the impressive showing as well, ultimately winning 14 gold medals. And in a new video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales (Prince William and Catherine Middleton), British celebs — and one American icon — came together to congratulate their countrymen on a job well done.

Snoop Dogg made a poignant cameo in the surprise video in whuch Prince William debuted handsome new scruffy beard, much to the surprise of royal watchers.

"Thank you Great Britain," the rapper said in the video. "On behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the Prince, and his lovely wife."

Snoop Dogg has been friendly with the British royals for a long time

Prince William during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany; Snoop Dogg during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 13, 2024 Catherine Princess of Wales during The Championships Wimbledon 2024 on July 14, 2024 in London, England; Photo: Getty Images

Believe it or not, the acclaimed West Coast rapper has been friends with the royal family for quite some time — in fact, there's a "mutual respect" between Snoop's camp and the Prince and Princess of Wales that began more than 30 years ago!

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Snoop revealed that he was at risk for deportation from the United Kingdom during a concert tour there in 1994, but as fate would have it, the late Queen Elizabeth II saved the day!

"When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the U.K., so she gave me permission to be here," he explained. "Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country."

"They love my music, and it is what it is," Snoop said. "There's a mutual love and respect."

At this point, is there anybody in the world that Snoop Dogg isn't friends with?

Snoop Dogg made a lasting impression during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Although the Olympics recently concluded with a suitably epic Closing Ceremony, fans worldwide are still buzzing about Snoop Dogg's involvement throughout the Summer Games. The man was simply everywhere, and viewers couldn't get enough!

In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on August 2, the 52-year-old revealed what being so heavily involved in the Olympics means to him.

"This is really blowing up, this moment you're having here," Holt told Snoop.

"This is what we do every day, though," Snoop responded. "This is not, like, something that's… created. It's just who I am — I just so happen to have cameras on it, global cameras on what we do."

In the end, Snoop Dogg reveals that his passion and enthusiasm for the Olympics isn't put on for show — it's the real Snoop.

"I love what I do," he explained. "Like, it's not a job. I don't do it for money or fame. I do it for love. I love what I do, and I feel like that's what I get back. I get more love than anything from the things that I've done, the things I continue to do. It feels good."

Snoop Dogg is now looking toward his debut on The Voice

Snoop Dogg attends the Women's Preliminary Phase Pool C match between Team United States and Team France on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images

For any viewer wanting more Snoop Dogg on their television — and who wouldn't at this point — the legendary hip-hop mogul will make his Coaching debut on Season 26 of The Voice, premiering this fall on NBC!

He'll join fellow newcomer Michael Bublé, the returning Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire, who will look to win back-to-back Seasons for the first time since Niall Horan pulled it off just a few Seasons ago. It'll be tough competition as Snoop Dogg looks to dethrone the Queen of Country. Still, something tells us that, thanks to his unbelievable charisma and attitude throughout the Olympics, every contestant will want to be part of Team Snoop in Season 26!