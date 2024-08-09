What's better than one star of the Paris 2024 Olympics? Two!

Snoop and Simone Biles Are the Perfect Duo Taking in Olympic Track & Field

There’s been another Snoop Dogg sighting at the Olympics and this time the rapper had another famous face by his side.

Snoop Dogg and Olympic gymnastics champ Simone Biles were spotted sitting side by side in the stands at the Stade de France as they cheered on Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone during the women’s track and field events.

“That is the Dogg hanging out with the goat,” an NBC broadcaster remarked in the clip posted by Snoop on X.

Simone Biles is fresh off her own Olympics victory after having earned three gold medals and a silver during the women’s gymnastics competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics and admitted to Snoop that it’s the first time she’s had the time to cheer on competitors in other events.

“I’ve actually never watched any other event before so this is my first time,” she told him in the clip.

“Ever?” Snoop replied.

Simone Biles confirmed that in the past she’s been so focused on her own game that she hasn’t had time to enjoy the rest of the Olympic action, before they both leapt from their seats to cheer for Mclaughlin-Levrone.

Gold medal gymnast Simone Biles of Team United States and Snoop Dogg look on at Stade de France on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Run hard Sydney, with all your might baby, all your might,” Snoop shouted.

The clip of the two together was quickly going viral, but it isn’t Snoop’s only connection to the Biles family.

Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles' Family

In honor of Simone Biles’ father Ronald Biles’ 75th birthday Thursday, Snoop gifted the proud father with a gold Death Row Records necklace.

Simone Biles’ sister, Adria Biles, posted a photo of Ronald showing off the necklace to the camera on her Instagram Stories, according to People.

“[S]noop gave him a chain now he don’t know how to act,” she jokingly wrote, before adding “75 looks great on you! happy birthday i love you."

The family celebrated Ronald Biles’ birthday in a suite while watching Thursday’s track and field events. One photo shared on Simone Biles Instagram Stories showed Ronald Biles holding a chocolate cake with lit candles and “Happy Birthday” inscribed on top.

Snoop has become a beloved part of the games as a special NBC correspondent, infusing the perfect amount of humor and unbridled passion for the games. He hilariously took in the equestrian dressage competition with BFF Martha Stewart in matching equestrian gear, hit the pool for a private swimming lesson with Olympic champ Michael Phelps and cheered in the stands with Noah Lyles' mom as the two took in the 200m men’s semifinals.

He was dancing from the stands as Biles and her teammates kicked off their Olympic journey with the qualifying event.

And he's set to perform at Sunday’s closing ceremony. With just a couple of days left in the Olympics, there’s no telling where the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer will turn up next.