Snoop Dogg Shares a Rare, Sweet Pic of His Youngest Granddaughter: "G Baby Sis"

In an October 6 Instagram post, the newest Coach of The Voice, Snoop Dogg, shared an adorable photo of his youngest granddaughter, who was taking a few minutes away from her gymnastics class to say hi to the camera. "My youngest. G baby sis 🌹😘💕," Snoop captioned the pic, which you can see here.

Although he's one of the most influential hip-hop artists in history and is arguably one of the busiest people on the planet, Snoop Dogg clearly prioritizes his family. Just a few months ago, Snoop shared to social media a moment with his 5-year-old granddaughter, Cordoba, that was pretty sweet: She was teaching him essential French words to prepare him for the 2024 Summer Olympics, of which Snoop was a correspondent.

In a 2023 interview with People, Snoop Dogg opened up about what being a grandfather means to him.

"I am a grandfather of six, with one on the way," he said. "And my grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart, and they're different."

Snoop credits his upbringing with giving him the passion for being a grandfather. His own grandpa was a role model, and he looks forward to passing along those same values to his seven grandchildren.

"My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances," Snoop explained. "Now, I can look back — I can teach those who want to get to this level. Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that I had to deal with."

Team Snoop is almost complete on The Voice

Snoop Dogg appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 26 of The Voice is underway, and Blind Auditions are in full swing. Snoop Dogg has one goal: assemble the greatest collection of singers possible en route to being eventually crowned Season 26 champion! Snoop has a competitive side, so fans should expect the star to stop at nothing to ensure he walks away a winner in his first-ever stint as Coach.

