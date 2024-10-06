The Voice Coach has been releasing hits with rappers and rock stars for decades.

10 of Snoop Dogg's Best Music Collaborations That Will Always Be Hits

Snoop Dogg might be a newbie Coach on The Voice, but the prolific rapper is an industry veteran with decades of experience. Since he rose to fame in the early ‘90s, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has sold millions of records and collaborated with a slew of artists on chart-topping hits.

Snoop may even hold the record for working with the most artists over the years. And that doesn’t even include the time he sang with his fellow Coaches on The Voice, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé. Or when he rapped with a young fan of his Doggyland album or appeared in a video with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Snoop Dogg’s career is one for the ages and his music collaborations are instant hits. Check out some of his most iconic features, including a newer one you might not have on your radar yet.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg: "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang"

“Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang” on Dr. Dre’s album The Chronic is one of Snoop Dogg’s earliest and most iconic collaborations. After working on the theme song for the 1992 action movie Deep Cover, the artists paired up again on this track, with Snoop hinting that there would be more in store between the two when he rapped the lyrics, “So just chill ’til the next episode.”

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg: "The Next Episode"

Snoop’s “da, da, da, da” intro on Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” might be among the rapper’s most recognizable lyrics. Released in 2000, Snoop said on Carpool Karaoke he had no idea the track would become the timeless hit that it is today, let alone that they’d be performing it at the Super Bowl two decades later.

Snoop Dogg ft. Willie Nelson: "My Medicine"

Snoop and country legend Willie Nelson released a banger on the rapper’s 2008 album Ego Trippin’. The two musicians formed a lasting friendship after working on “My Medicine” and continue to perform together. For Nelson’s 90th birthday in 2023, Snoop joined the singer on stage at the Hollywood Bowl to sing “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” as a little ode to their shared interest.

Snoop Dogg ft. Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams: "California Roll"

Released in 2015 on Snoop Dogg’s album Bush, “California Roll” features Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams, with all three appearing in the song’s futuristic music video. In an interview with Yahoo! Music, Snoop revealed how he got Wonder to be part of the song after a quick phone call. “I’m like, ‘Unc, what’s happening? I’m with Pharrell. We in the studio. We got a record for you.’ … I’m like, 'It’s so motherf*cking magical right now. Just come play the harmonica on it.’ He’s like, 'I’ll be there.’ I had to lure him in with the harmonica.”

Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell Williams: "Drop It Like It's Hot"

Years before “California Roll,” Snoop and Williams released “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in 2004 and it soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list. In an interview with The Guardian in 2015, Snoop said Williams challenges him in the studio. “When I work with Pharrell he allows me to be me, but also gives me great direction on which is the best me. He loves to critique me, and he loves to take criticism,” he said. “When we worked on ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, when I did my second verse, he was like: "That ain’t dope enough — you need to go back in." And I came back with another verse that helped it become one of my biggest records.”

Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg: "California Gurls"

Before entering the singing competition world — Katy Perry on American Idol, Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26 — the musicians, both California natives, joined forces on “California Gurls” on Perry’s 2010 album Teenage Dream. Snoop revealed in an interview on the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast that Perry reached out to him to work on the song. “She was tired of hearing the Jay-Z, Alicia Keys song ["Empire State of Mind"]. She was like, ‘I hear that everywhere, we gotta make something for California!”

Chingy ft. Snoop Dogg and Ludacris: " Holidae In"

Snoop’s vocals are behind yet another early 2000s hit, Chingy’s “Holidae In.” Released in 2003, the song also features rap icon Ludacris and can get anyone dancing at a party. Chingy even claimed in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly that “To this day, people stay at the Holiday Inn based off that song.”

Akon ft. Snoop Dogg: "I Wanna Love You"

Snoop teamed up with Akon on the singer’s 2006 hit “I Wanna Love You,” which held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list for a week. The song was originally titled “I Wanna F*ck You” and featured other NSFW lyrics, but the name was edited to “love” to be less controversial.

Mariah Carey ft. Snoop Dogg: "Say Somethin'"

After the success of their collaboration on Mariah Carey’s 1999 song “Crybaby,” the pair hit the jackpot again on another R&B hit. Released in 2006, Snoop described “Say Somethin’” to MTV News as a banger that compliments both of their music styles. "The beat was just sick and it was bangin'," he said. "I was like, 'All right, give me that, M.C.' I took [the song] down to my studio and flipped my style to it.”

Chris Stapleton with Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana: " In The Air Tonight"

To kick off ESPN’s Monday Night Football in 2023, Snoop covered “In the Night” by Phil Collins with country star Chris Stapleton and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana. Snoop, who coaches a youth football league, drops a rap verse to amp up any sports fan, whether they're tuning in to watch their favorite team or just hoping for a Taylor Swift sighting.