Yes, Snoop Dogg Is Also a Sports Coach in Real Life (DETAILS)

Snoop already knows a thing or two about mentorship, thanks to his youth football league.

On this still-young Season 26 of The Voice, Coach Snoop Dogg is already setting himself apart as the show’s designated class cut-up. He’s definitely in his entertaining element onstage and performing like a longtime series veteran, so much so that it’s hard to believe this is Snoop’s first season taking a seat in the big red Coach's chair.

But perhaps it’s only natural that Snoop looks right at home in a mentorship role — after all, it’s not the first time the hip-hop megastar has fielded a team as its fearless leader. Since 2005, he’s been known to drop an encouraging line or two from the sidelines of his very own youth football organization, coaching up the kids of the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) with a little bit of tough love… and a whole lot of compassion.

What to know about The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg’s real-life role as a youth football coach

Snoop Dogg poses with players during the "Snooper Bowl" at William M. Raines High School February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg founded the SYFL as an afterschool program for kids in his beloved Los Angeles, and ever since, he’s helped shape the league into a national youth movement that affords kids an opportunity to learn life skills and discipline by pulling together as a team.

"When you're dealing with them kids, it's a different kind of love," he confided to ESPN during a 2009 pause in his busy schedule as coach of the league’s Pee Wee division Pomona Steelers. “It's a love that lets you go back to being a kid again. That's the beautiful part about it. When the kids watch the guys in the NFL, they want to be like them, but I tell them, the NFL players want to be just like you guys; they remember what it was like to be young and out runnin' around havin' fun. That's what makes me happy, to see these kids here, because they have so much fun playing football.”

Pretty cool, right? It definitely puts his Coaching role on The Voice into perspective, too. Sure, Snoop jokes and teases to keep the mood light, but he’s already shown he can be super-serious when it comes to helping an aspiring Artist achieve their ultimate dream.

Credit the lessons learned through coaching kids’ football — not to mention being a dad to four kids of his own — for giving Snoop a big-picture view of why striving for success matters. “My relationship with my kids is more important than anything,” he told NBC’s TODAY back in 2015. “It’s a friendship relationship. It’s based on me being a father, a mentor, and a friend.”

How to watch Coach Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26

Alongside fellow series newcomer Michael Bublé, Snoop has some serious Coaching competition on Season 26 of The Voice. Sharing the stage with Bublé and Snoop are a pair of seasoned veterans: Gwen Stefani is back for her 8th season (after winning with Artist Carter Rubin in Season 19), while Reba McEntire returns for her third season (after mentoring Artist Asher HaVon all the way to victory in Season 25).

You can root for Team Snoop by watching The Voice on NBC at 8 p.m. ET Monday and Tuesday each week as Season 26 rolls along. If you miss a show, no worries! Each episode of The Voice is available to stream on Peacock the day after it airs.