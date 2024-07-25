Snoop Dogg Reveals His "Dream Team" For an Olympic Rap Competition: "Let's Go!"

The rapper is taking an unorthodox approach to prepping for his Olympic commentary, including jumping on the court and track himself.

It’s been more than three decades that we’ve known and loved rapper Snoop Dogg, as well as his hit songs. So, it’s a given he’d be a stud on Team USA if there was a rap event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and now the “Gin and Juice” singer is revealing who would be on his “dream team” for such an occasion in France.

“I definitely would take Eminem. Got to have that global experience,” he said on an Olympics conference call with media on July 24. “Then I definitely would take Rakim from the old school. Then I would go grab a female. I would grab Queen Latifah because that’s where I’ve got some loyalty. And naturally I’ve got to take Snoop Dogg…Let’s go!”

Although a rap competition seems like a far-off dream, Snoop Dogg insisted it’d fit right into the Olympic Games.

“I believe that hip-hop has always been a part of the Olympics,” he said. “It’s just now being recognized because it’s global. Breakdancing is in the Olympics this year, and it’s on a global scale because breakdancing is one of the first elements of hip-hop.”

Although he won’t be rapping in Paris, Snoop will be dropping it like it’s hot, as he’s once again poised to be the life of the party when he reprises his role of providing colorful commentary of the athletic feats on display.

Snoop Dogg tries on clothes during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at Polo Ralph Lauren on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

Why is Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Snoop Dogg took everyone by surprise when he offered hilarious takes on an Olympian equestrian dressage event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. "Oh, the horse crip-walking, huh!” he exclaimed to fellow commentator Kevin Hart. “You see that? On the set! That’s gangsta as a mother****er. This horse is off the chain! I gotta get this mother****er in a video!” After his reactions went viral on social media, it was decided that Snoop Dogg had to be on the ground for the Paris Olympics. So, NBC pulled some strings and earlier this year, NBC Olympics and Paralympics executive producer Molly Solomon confirmed Snoop will join other “nontraditional” voices to add perspective to the events in Paris as well, this time as a primetime Special Correspondent. “His general love of the Olympics and respect for the athletes has been shining bright for months,” Solomon said in the press conference.

How is Snoop Dogg preparing for his Olympics commentary? Snoop Dogg has a simple method for preparing to be an Olympic Special Correspondent: being himself. “Google me. Look me up, dog. I’ve done fighting a bit. I’ve done sporting events,” he said. “This is what I do. I’ve been doing this since y’all have been goldfish. What they’re going to find out is I know the sport, I know the angle, I know the conversations.” The rapper has fully immersed himself in preparing for his role as Special Correspondent, even going so far as to participate in the U.S. Olympic trials himself. He ran in a 200-meter exhibition race against Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and NCAA outdoor 200-meter champion Wallace Spearmon. While he unsurprisingly came in a distant third place, the 52-year-old still got a time of 34.44 seconds. Solomon revealed Snoop Dogg also arrived in Paris ten days before the Opening Ceremony and has been at the team performance center and meeting the athletes. “Just so you know, I’ve been sliding into the practice facilities with different teams, whether it was judo, weightlifting, 3-on-3 basketball, fencing,” Snoop said. “I’m one of those individuals that likes to get involved. Not only do I communicate and talk with them, I may try the event.”

Snoop Dogg poses for photos during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

And Snoop Dogg’s days competing with Olympians may not be over, as he teased an upcoming dive in the pool with swimming great Michael Phelps — who Snoop referred to as "Aquaman" — in Paris.

“Me and Michael Phelps have a session we may do where I may jump in the pool and learn how to do the 25 meters, something to that effect,” he said. “Like I said, I’m an athlete. One thing about me, when I’m around these Olympians, I feel like I’m just as good as them or might give it a chance. So, I’ll be trying it.”

He said he’ll be bringing something different to the commentary table this time.

“It’s going to be a great experience because the way I speak it, you tend to want to pay attention to it,” Snoop added. “It’s going to be something different, and it’s going to be a bit more insightful because I have spent time with these athletes and some of their family members as well.”

Snoop Dogg will also be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 26.