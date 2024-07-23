Blake Shelton Sent the Sweetest Message to Olympic Skateboarder Jagger Eaton

The professional skateboarder features the former Voice coach on his playlist, which helps him get hyped up before competitions.

It's safe to say Blake Shelton will be tuning in to the 2024 Olympic Games this summer!

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, the former Voice coach sent a surprise video message to skateboarder Jagger Eaton, who is hoping to take home a gold medal at the Paris Games this summer.

"I was about to get out here and do some damn kick flips here in my driveway and it made me think of you," the country singer said. "I just wanted to say good luck over in Paris at the Olympics. Go get the gold for USA, buddy."

What's more, Shelton added, "I'm going to be watching your event, and you're the reason — so good luck to you! Make us all proud and I'll see you down the road, brother."

RELATED: Tony Hawk on Why Now Is the "Perfect Time for Skateboarding" Ahead of the 2024 Paris Games

Shelton's message definitely gave Eaton a boost of confidence as he prepares for the Olympics. "I can't believe that just happened right now. I was literally just listening to him in my car," Eaton said in shock.

Jagger Eaton's Playlist

Jagger Eaton attends the Icy Hot PRO Experience at the Mercedes Club on April 22, 2024 in New York City; Blake Shelton attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Icy Hot; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Eaton, whose parents named him after musician Mick Jagger, previously told TODAY that music helped him to get into the right mindset before his heat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he took home the bronze medal in the street competition — all while he had a broken ankle.

"The music I was listening to was a bit of new rap and a little bit of old country music," Eaton said. "They're polar opposites, but it got me in the groove and [was] what I needed, especially without a crowd, because I'm an athlete that thrives off a crowd. It was really hard not to have that, but we made it work."

Included on the 30-track playlist, which Eaton graciously made available on Spotify, is Shelton's hit song "Kiss My Country Ass." And even Olympic commentator Snoop Dogg's song with Dr. Dre, "Nuthin' But a G Thang," is on there, alongside other hits like Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and Ice Cube's "You Know How We Do It."