Olympic Skateboarding 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Team USA is looking to shred the competition and make history in Olympic skateboarding.

Get ready to flip out because skateboarding is back in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Twelve skateboarders have been chosen for the Team USA roster and are heading to Paris.

In total, 88 athletes, (44 men and 44 women), will compete in Paris, increasing the field by eight since 2020 Tokyo. The group is competing half in park and half in street. Team USA will have three men and three women competing, per Forbes.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at 2020 Tokyo. In the street category, athletes perform tricks on a course that simulates real-life urban environments. This typically includes stairs, handrails, curbs, benches, and other obstacles found in a typical city setting.

Competitors are judged on the difficulty, variety, and execution of their tricks performed on the course.

Park skateboarding takes place on a more open, bowl-like course featuring curves, ramps, and transitions. Skaters use these features to perform aerial maneuvers, spins, and grinds.

The U.S. earned two bronze medals at the Tokyo Games, but will be looking to add to that total in Paris.

Key athletes to watch

Nyjah Huston, 29, has won 15 X Games gold medals, tied for the most all-time, and six SLS Super Crowns. He’s heading into 2024 Paris as one to watch.

Huston is ready to show his patriotic spirit. In 2021, the skater created his own skateboard brand, Disorder Skateboards. He’s crafted a special board for his rise in Paris and it features an Uncle Sam design, according to Forbes.

Nyjah Huston trains during practice for the Men's Pre-seeded Street competition during the 2021 Dew Tour on on May 20, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. men should be well positioned for success in Park, owning three of the top four spots in the world, including Tate Carew (no. 1), Gavin Bottger (no. 3), Tom Schaar (no. 4).

“Park skating is at the highest level it's ever been at. And that's a great thing, but at the same time, you have to have a step forward on everyone,” Carew, 19, told Olympics.com.

In Street, Huston will be joined by Jagger Eaton, who won Bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and Chris Joslin.

Qualifying for her second Olympics, Bryce Wettstein is heading to Paris after gaining experience at Tokyo 2020. She was the 2019 and 2022 national champion in women’s park.

“I think the difference between Bryce from Tokyo and Bryce today is that here, I feel almost like who I am now isn't looking to be anybody I was or anybody I will be,” Wettstein said to Olympics.com.

Ruby Lilley and Minna Stess will also be competing in Park for Team USA. Paige Heyn, Mariah Duran, and Poe Pinson are competing for the U.S. in Street.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for skateboarding events

Saturday, July 27

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Street: Preliminary Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Street: Final

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Street: Preliminary Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Street: Final

Tuesday, August 6

6:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Park: Preliminary Round

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Park: Final

Wednesday, August 7

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Park: Preliminary Round

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Park: Final