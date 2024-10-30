The Iranian-Dutch pop star made her U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show on October 28.

Watch Sevdaliza Perform "Alibi" in Her Dazzling U.S. TV Debut on The Tonight Show

Sevdaliza is ready to take on America.

The Iranian-Dutch pop star made her U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 28 with a dark and sultry performance of her "Alibi" single.

Sevdaliza makes U.S. television debut with "Alibi" on The Tonight Show

Sevdaliza kicked off her performance lying on the stage, with her face covered in black lace, and her eyes closed. She was quickly awakened by the music, and began to move, eventually rising to her feet, dancing to the funky beat and singing in front of the moody smoke-filled set.

French singer and model Yseult accompanied her during the live rendition, briefly appearing onstage with Sevdaliza. Yseult performed at the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics this past summer, singing a beautiful cover of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way."

Sevdaliza's original version of "Alibi" featured Yseult, along with Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar, who didn't appear on The Tonight Show — but was there "in spirit," as Sevdaliza wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to my incredible team and fans for this amazing year, this is just the beginning," Sevdaliza captioned another Instagram post, sharing the video of her Tonight Show debut.

Yseult & Sevdaliza on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 17 on Monday, October 28, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"I did a lot of soul-searching within my music," the singer told Vogue in an October 2024 profile. "I built a fanbase worldwide. And I feel like I’m ready for the US."

When discussing "Alibi," Sevdaliza said the song made her realize she was "done with the therapeutic side of music."

"I wanted to start sharing joy, power, and wisdom. Especially amongst women and queer people, oppressed people," she explained to Vogue. "‘Alibi’ is a celebration of that."

In a statement when the single was released, Sevdaliza said "Alibi" is "a powerful exploration of the universal divine feminine energy, the love, pain, and resilience that exists in us. Collaborating with Pabllo Vittar and Yseult allowed us to blend our unique voices and perspectives into a song that speaks to the strength and solidarity of women."

"'Alibi' is about finding safety and support in each other, especially in a world that challenges a woman at all costs," she continued. "Through the darkness, 'Alibi' is a testament to our ability to rise together."