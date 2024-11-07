Sam Rockwell's Dancing Skills Are Unmatched in His Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon

Conrad Ricamora Reveals Why He Calls Cole Escola "F*ckface" Before Every Oh, Mary! Show

Sam Rockwell fans know that the actor is a dancing machine with serious moves.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Oscar winner has always known how to make an entrance when he visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — but what happened when he entered a dance battle against the Host himself?

RELATED: This Compilation of Sam Rockwell Dancing on The Tonight Show Will Make Your Day

That's exactly what happened in this 2013 throwback clip from Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, in which Jimmy Fallon faced off against Rockwell in an Improv Dance Game. The two had to reach deep into the "Velvety Dance Bag" to see which made-up moves they'd perform in front of the audience, with The Roots providing the groovy soundtrack to their matchup.

Sam Rockwell swings "The Sassy Lasso" in his dance battle with Jimmy Fallon

Rockwell was up first. The Argylle actor pulled out "The Sassy Lasso," which had him throwing invisible rope around the studio, eventually wrangling Fallon like the villain in a Western. Maybe the trick was something he learned on the set of Cowboys & Aliens?

Fallon followed up with his own dance, which was "The I Just Tripped But I'm Playing It Off Like I Didn't" — a embarrassing situation we've all been in. Rockwell's next prompt was "The Puttin' on Some Deodorant" dance, which had him breaking out some fancy footwork as he applied imaginary deodorant all over his body.

Fallon was on the floor — literally — for the next dance, which had him trying to scratch an itch on his back that he couldn't quite reach.

RELATED: Sarah Sherman Talks Making SNL's Domingo Sketch and Ariana Grande's "Bad Singing"

The final improv was a feline frenzy, as Fallon and Rockwell were tasked with "The I'm Holding Six Cats and They're All Moving Dance." The duo juggled imaginary cats as they moved around the set, with Rockwell even falling to his knees at one point to try and keep the invisible kitties in his hands.

While a winner wasn't declared, Rockwell's moves remain unmatched any day of the week.

Jimmy Fallon and Sam Rockwell dance during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1915, on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Watch more of Jimmy Fallon's dance battles

Fallon's footwork face-off with Rockwell was far from his last dance battle, as he's left it all on the Studio 6B "dance floor" over the years on The Tonight Show.

Watch Fallon's hilarious battle with Blake Lively here. Don't miss him stepping up to Heidi Klum, his chaotic flurry of movement with Jennifer Lopez as his challenger, and his "aggressive dance-off" with JoJo Siwa. Stay tuned to see who'll boogie onto the Tonight Show set next.