The Argylle actor has busted out the fancy footwork for Jimmy Fallon many times over the years.

This Compilation of Sam Rockwell Dancing on The Tonight Show Will Make Your Day

No one makes an entrance quite like Sam Rockwell.

The Argylle actor is known for his impressive dance moves, and over the years he's been showing off his fancy footwork for Jimmy Fallon.

A new video shared by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has compiled the best of Rockwell's entrances on the show, as well as on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

When Fallon introduces The Bad Guys star in the first clip, Rockwell emerges from behind the curtain and starts making moves that you'd normally only see late into a wedding reception. Rockwell even breaks into a split before making his way over to Fallon's desk to sit next to LL Cool J. Who else but Sam Rockwell does a split before sitting down for an interview?

Jimmy Fallon and Sam Rockwell dance during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1915, on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Rockwell's dance-dance revolution continued through the years, as he added more moves to his arsenal. In a Tonight Show appearance from May 15, 2015, addition to Rockwell's fast feet and splits, he busts out some break dancing and does a back spin — before falling to his knees out of exhaustion.

"I just had a mini stroke," he says at he sits down out of breath. "For you, Jimmy, I'd do anything."

When asked where he gets his moves from, Rockwell tells Fallon, "A little James Brown, probably Michael Jackson. I used to watch Risky Business a lot...," explaining his splits, adding that he stretches and does "a little yoga" before trying to attempt them.

Watch Sam Rockwell dance through the years on The Tonight Show

In the most recent entrance, from February 1, 2024, Rockwell pulls a Willy Wonka, using a cane to help him walk. He only makes it a few steps before he's overcome by the beat, and starts cuttin' a rug, dancing around the studio.

No splits or back spins, but bonus points for the prop work. He even receives a standing ovation from the audience for his performance before the interview's even begun.

Sam Rockwell during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 264, on May 15, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

"No one does a better entrance than Sam Rockwell," Fallon says after the actor finally sits down — and we bet you'll agree after watching the compilation video above.