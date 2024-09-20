Jimmy Fallon Had an "Aggressive Dance-Off" with JoJo Siwa

"Grandpa needs a nap," said The Tonight Show Host after he went up against the "Karma" queen.

We all know Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to a Dance Battle. He's competed in them against celebrities like Blake Lively, Heidi Klum, and even the cast of Stranger Things.

While those Hollywood stars put up a good fight, they're not professional dancers — which proved Fallon a brave man when he went up against "Karma" singer JoJo Siwa in an "Aggressive Dance-Off" on The Tonight Show back in January 2019.

The Dance Moms alum has made a career out of performing in front of audiences, and she's well known for her unique moves. In fact, Siwa's dancing antics gained so much attention in 2024 that Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman did an impression on "Weekend Update" in Season 49. (""ICONIC. I literally don't know what to say," Siwa said in a May 5 Instagram post sharing the sketch).

"JoJo, everyone knows you're a great dancer, so I wanted to challenge you to a dance-off," Fallon told The J Team star as they stood on The Tonight Show stage. "But I don't want to know who can dance the best. I want to know who can dance the hardest."

Jimmy Fallon's dance-off against JoJo Siwa left The Tonight Show Host out of breath

With beats provided by The Roots, Fallon was up first as he went through a whirlwind of dance moves including the Sprinkler, the Carlton (of Fresh Prince fame), and the chicken dance. The rapid-fire dance dance revolution was evidently a lot for The Tonight Show Host, as he finished his round out of breath, saying, "Grandpa needs a nap."

Siwa, with her signature high ponytail and sparkly fashion, took the stage and busted out some fierce moves, excitedly doing dances like the Dougie, Gangnam Style, and dabbing.

The final round was a head-to-head choreography combat with the two seeing who could tear up the dance floor harder, both performing moves from Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" music video, flossing, and going "freestyle" — which ended with Fallon pulling out classics like the Running Man and that 1960s party staple, the Swim.

In the end, Fallon was no match for Siwa's moves, as he declared her the champion. But if it makes him feel any better, Siwa is a big fan of the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon ride at Universal Studios Orlando, so he's a winner in his own way.

Watch JoJo Siwa and Jimmy Fallon's "Aggressive Dance-Off" above, and watch The Tonight Show weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.