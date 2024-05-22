JoJo Siwa Explains the Meaning of Her May 17 Tattoo

JoJo Siwa Teases New Music and Reveals That She Almost Quit Dance Before Dance Moms

The "Boomerang" singer also told Jimmy Fallon why his ride is her "favorite place in all of Universal Studios Orlando."

May 17th is a special day for JoJo Siwa – so special, she got a tattoo to memorialize it.

Not only did May 17th happen to be the date of her fifth appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it also marks a major moment in her music career.

"May 17th is a very special date in your life," Jimmy Fallon told Siwa.

"It is! I actually have May 17th tattooed on my hand," said the "Karma" queen, revealing the heart-shaped tattoo. "It's May 17, 2016. This is the day that 'Boomerang' came out, my first song. May 17th is the day that my big tour, D.R.E.A.M. the Tour, came out, when that started. And May 17th is my fifth time on Fallon, I'll take it!"

"First of many more to come," Fallon told her.

JoJo Siwa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1976, Friday, May 17, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

JoJo Siwa is a fan of the Jimmy Fallon ride at Universal Studios Orlando

Siwa's love for The Tonight Show extends to her feelings about the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon ride at Universal Studios Orlando.

"I will say, if you drive across the street to Universal, then you can ride the Jimmy Fallon ride," said The Tonight Show Host, after Siwa told him of her 21st birthday plans to visit Disney World.

"You know what's even better than that? Before you get on the ride — I don't wait in the lines, but whenever a ride is closed, they'll put me in there to hold me away from a crowd or stuff," she excitedly explained. "So they put me in where the normal line queue is, and there's this table that has games in it, in your ride! That is my favorite place in all of Universal, that table."

"You can touch the table and play video games," Fallon said.

"And the best thing is, I tell everybody when I'm there, I'm like, 'This is what it really looks like,'" added Siwa. "'This is really where you go. Feels just like it.'"