The former One Direction member brought a chill vibe to The Tonight Show, singing a track from his latest solo album, Room Under the Stairs.

Watch Zayn Malik Sing the Stunning "Alienated" in His First TV Performance in 8 Years

Calling all Zquad members!

On May 21, Zayn appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking his first television performance in eight years.

For his intimate performance of "Alienated" — the second single off of his latest solo album, Room Under the Stairs — the former One Direction member sang to an intimate Tonight Show studio, surrounded by his band members.

The moody scene matched the chill vibe of the song, which is a laid-back bluesy rock track about feeling alone and "saying goodbye to the past."

Zayn performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1978, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Zayn is no stranger to The Tonight Show. Back in March, the "Pillowtalk" singer surprised Jimmy Fallon, interrupting the Host during his monologue to announce his new album without saying a word.

"Jimmy, look to your right for my album," Fallon said, reading the note the singer handed him before he walked offstage. "'My new single, 'What I Am,' is out this Friday off my upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, available May 17th. Hope you’ll check it out.'"

Zayn Malik tells Kelly Clarkson about the inspiration for his single, "Alienated"

On May 7, Zayn stopped The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about his latest album, and after flashing the lyrics to "Alienated" onscreen, Kelly Clarkson told Zayn, "I think a lot of people are going to relate to that, the song in general."

"This record kind of started with that song. I was in a place where I was feeling a bit alienated, and that just summed up exactly how I was feeling at that time," revealed Zayn.

"I think it's important for every person in life to look back at things with a different lens and see things with a fresh perspective," he continued. "That was the reason for saying, 'Leave it all with a laugh.' Because I think... whether it's positive, whether it's negative, you can always shape it in your own mind to whatever you want to make it and that is the sentiment behind that lyric."

Zayn Malik Opens Up About 6-Year Journey To New Album

The lyrics to "Alienated" by Zayn

Written by Zayn Malik and Daniel Zaidenstadt.

No two people are the same

Stand beside you, but just far enough away

Last night we were drinking

Tried to think away the pain

Made that age-old mistake

Tried to disconnect my body

From my soul, from my soul

See, I feel alright already on my own

Can you let me be

Intoxicated on my own?

Do I need to answer

Or right my wrongs?

Am I home if I don't know this place?

And I've been feeling alienated

On my spaceship alone

Say goodbye to the past

Leave it all with a laugh

'Cause you always was right all along

Know my reasons for the pain

But if you brought it in front of me

I know I'd do it all again

Call them beer can gains

I know from all the years

That my feelings never change

Can you let me be

Intoxicated on my own?

Do I need to answer

Or right my wrongs?

Am I home if I don't know this place?

And I've been feeling alienated

On my spaceship alone

Say goodbye to the past

Leave it all with a laugh

'Cause you always was right all along

Did the winds make the noise of change?

Can the wings on your skin help you fly away?

'Cause it's always raining

And the clouds always grey when you're away

Yeah, I've been feeling alienated

On my spaceship alone

Say goodbye to the past

Leave it all with a laugh

'Cause you always was right all along

All along

Say goodbye to the past

Say goodbye

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ah, ah-ah