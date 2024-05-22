Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Watch Zayn Malik Sing the Stunning "Alienated" in His First TV Performance in 8 Years
The former One Direction member brought a chill vibe to The Tonight Show, singing a track from his latest solo album, Room Under the Stairs.
Calling all Zquad members!
On May 21, Zayn appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking his first television performance in eight years.
For his intimate performance of "Alienated" — the second single off of his latest solo album, Room Under the Stairs — the former One Direction member sang to an intimate Tonight Show studio, surrounded by his band members.
The moody scene matched the chill vibe of the song, which is a laid-back bluesy rock track about feeling alone and "saying goodbye to the past."
RELATED: Zayn Malik Interrupted Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Reveal a Major Career Update
Zayn is no stranger to The Tonight Show. Back in March, the "Pillowtalk" singer surprised Jimmy Fallon, interrupting the Host during his monologue to announce his new album without saying a word.
"Jimmy, look to your right for my album," Fallon said, reading the note the singer handed him before he walked offstage. "'My new single, 'What I Am,' is out this Friday off my upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, available May 17th. Hope you’ll check it out.'"
Zayn Malik tells Kelly Clarkson about the inspiration for his single, "Alienated"
On May 7, Zayn stopped The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about his latest album, and after flashing the lyrics to "Alienated" onscreen, Kelly Clarkson told Zayn, "I think a lot of people are going to relate to that, the song in general."
"This record kind of started with that song. I was in a place where I was feeling a bit alienated, and that just summed up exactly how I was feeling at that time," revealed Zayn.
"I think it's important for every person in life to look back at things with a different lens and see things with a fresh perspective," he continued. "That was the reason for saying, 'Leave it all with a laugh.' Because I think... whether it's positive, whether it's negative, you can always shape it in your own mind to whatever you want to make it and that is the sentiment behind that lyric."
The lyrics to "Alienated" by Zayn
Written by Zayn Malik and Daniel Zaidenstadt.
No two people are the same
Stand beside you, but just far enough away
Last night we were drinking
Tried to think away the pain
Made that age-old mistake
Tried to disconnect my body
From my soul, from my soul
See, I feel alright already on my own
Can you let me be
Intoxicated on my own?
Do I need to answer
Or right my wrongs?
Am I home if I don't know this place?
And I've been feeling alienated
On my spaceship alone
Say goodbye to the past
Leave it all with a laugh
'Cause you always was right all along
Know my reasons for the pain
But if you brought it in front of me
I know I'd do it all again
Call them beer can gains
I know from all the years
That my feelings never change
Can you let me be
Intoxicated on my own?
Do I need to answer
Or right my wrongs?
Am I home if I don't know this place?
And I've been feeling alienated
On my spaceship alone
Say goodbye to the past
Leave it all with a laugh
'Cause you always was right all along
Did the winds make the noise of change?
Can the wings on your skin help you fly away?
'Cause it's always raining
And the clouds always grey when you're away
Yeah, I've been feeling alienated
On my spaceship alone
Say goodbye to the past
Leave it all with a laugh
'Cause you always was right all along
All along
Say goodbye to the past
Say goodbye
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ah, ah-ah