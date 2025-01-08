Shady Characters and Cool Costumes | The Day of the Jackal on Peacock | NBC

Shady Characters and Cool Costumes | The Day of the Jackal on Peacock | NBC

Eddie Redmayne's titular assassin doesn't enjoy the spotlight, but that's exactly what he's getting!

Peacock's The Day of the Jackal Bags 2 SAG Award Nominations: What to Know

Peacock's The Day of the Jackal has officially bagged two more award nominations — this time from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), which recognized both the show's general ensemble and main lead, Eddie Redmayne.

The Jackal cast — which also includes the talents of Lashana Lynch, Chukwudi Iwuji, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, and Eleanor Matsuura — is up against plenty of stiff competition, including the ensembles from Bridgerton, Shōgun, The Diplomat, and Slow Horses.

RELATED: The Day of the Jackal Ending Explained: Who Lives? Who Dies? What's Next?

Redmayne, who plays the titular assassin, finds himself up against Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), and Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun).

What SAG Award nominations did The Day of the Jackal earn? Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (Eddie Redmayne)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

When are this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards? This year's SAG Awards ceremony, the 31st annual, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Kristen Bell serves as host for the second time.

Click here for the complete list of nominees!

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal in Season 1 Episode 1 of The Day of The Jackal. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

How can you watch The Day of the Jackal Season 1? A contemporary reimagining of the 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, all 10 episodes of The Day of the Jackal's first season are now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The Day of the Jackal cracked the streamer's Top 10 in the United States and recently nabbed a pair of Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Redmayne). The series was renewed for a second season, which will see the return of Redmayne in the titular role.

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Loved The Day of the Jackal? Then check out Peacock's Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which was produced by the same creative team.