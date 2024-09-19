Reba McEntire & Justin Timberlake Have a Haunting Duet You Didn't Know About (LISTEN)

Bublé, Gwen, Reba and Snoop Get Emotional and Connect | Behind the Mic | The Voice

Yes, Reba McEntire and Justin Timberlake once teamed up for a duet in 2007. And yes, it's incredible!

Take a moment to experience "The Only Promise That Remains," featuring two of the most iconic voices in the music industry. It's the final track off McEntire's 2007 all-duet album, Reba: Duets. It's about as haunting and beautiful as it gets.

The duo's harmonies are breathtaking, and the acoustic guitar perfectly complements McEntire and Timberlake's pitch-perfect tone.

As McEntire prepares to return to The Voice in Season 26, we thought it was the perfect time to look back at some of her most under-the-radar songs. In a 2009 interview with OK! Magazine, McEntire spoke positively about her experience working with Timberlake, who at the time was in the middle of taking the music world by storm.

"He's a good ol' boy from Memphis, and with all the things he's done and acquired, he's still a gentleman," McEntire explained. "And he's very thoughtful. He looks at you when you're talking – looks you right in the eye. His mama and daddy did a great job on him, teaching him his manners and he's a true Southern gentleman."

Here's what to know about Reba McEntire's Reba: Duets album

"Happy 17th Anniversary to my #Duets album! I still can't believe all these amazing artists agreed to come be part of this project," the country icon captioned in a September 18 Instagram post to commemorate the groundbreaking album's anniversary.

McEntire's not wrong. The list of artists who appear on the album is jaw-dropping!

Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, LeAnn Rimes, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, and Timberlake are just a handful of the artists who provide guest vocals throughout the iconic album.

Unsurprisingly, Reba: Duets took the music world by storm. Released on September 18, 2007, the album was McEntire's 26th studio album. It was an overwhelming success, reaching the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 (McEntire's first album ever to achieve that distinction) and #1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

The decision to release a new album composed entirely of duets was an easy one for the Queen of Country Music. The Season 25-winning Coach of The Voice explained in a 2007 interview with The Oklahoman that the time was perfect for her to reinvent herself in the studio for a new generation of fans.

"Every time, anytime, is a good time to reinvent yourself," she revealed. "I mean, you've just got to find new things to do, new ways of doing it. That's very important, because if you do the same old thing over and over, I kind of get bored."