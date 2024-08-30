Where to Watch Here Come the Irish, Peacock’s Notre Dame Football Docu-series

College football is officially back! With the first full weekend of NCAA action finally at our doorstep, head coach Marcus Freeman is set to lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the storied program’s next campaign to vie for bragging rights among the game’s elite.

Right out of the gate, the Fighting Irish are starting off the season with a big-time matchup against the mighty SEC, facing Texas A&M on Saturday, August 31. But you don’t have to wait ’til the weekends to get your game face on for Notre Dame: Peacock has just debuted the first two episodes of Here Come the Irish, a documentary series that offers up an unprecedented glimpse at football life beneath the Golden Dome.

RELATED: Notre Dame's 2024 Kickoff Game vs. Texas A&M: Everything to Know

What is Here Come the Irish About?

Here Come the Irish tackles the Notre Dame football program from behind the scenes, featuring deep-dive access to the athletes, coaches, and facilities that power one of college football’s biggest names to continued greatness both on and off the field.

With footage and interviews featuring Notre Dame insiders — from current players and coaches to all-time icons like championship former coach Lou Holtz — the series explores Notre Dame football life by going inside the action, including “the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days” as well as “the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football's best,” as Peacock’s series summary states.

RELATED: How to Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

Where to watch Notre Dame doc-series Here Come the Irish As a Peacock original series, all episodes of Here Come the Irish can be found exclusively on Peacock, and are available to stream anytime as soon as they arrive. Just in time for kickoff, in fact, the first two episodes in the series are freshly landed on the platform from August 29, and are ready to watch right now.

Additional episodes will follow all throughout the 2024 college football season, with episodes 3 and 4 debuting on Thursday, December 5, followed by episodes 5 and 6 on Thursday, December 19. The series finale for Here Come the Irish will arrive on Thursday, January 16 of 2025.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Notre Dame’s 2024 Football Schedule

Which Notre Dame games will be on NBC and Peacock in 2024?

NBC and Peacock are the official TV place to catch every live Notre Dame home game in 2024, with no fewer than seven matchups waiting to amp up your Saturdays all throughout the football season. The Irish’s September 28 throwdown with ACC foe Louisville is a Peacock-only exclusive; check out the full NBC and Peacock lineup below for the full home-game viewing rundown, and get the full breakdown on Notre Dame’s complete 2024 college football schedule here!

**All times EST**

September 7 at 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois

NBC and Peacock

September 21 at 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio)

NBC and Peacock

September 28 at 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Peacock (streaming exclusive)

October 12 at 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Stanford

NBC and Peacock

November 9 at 7:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Florida State

NBC and Peacock

November 16 at 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Virginia

NBC and Peacock

November 23 at 7 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Army

NBC and Peacock