Miley Cyrus' "Man of Constant Sorrow" Cover Is Pure Country Excellence

Whether she's dominating pop charts, trying her hand at rock classics, or embracing her country roots — like in the video below — Miley Cyrus ensures her performances are delivered with effortless power, enthusiasm, and emotion. Let's take fans back to a particularly fantastic Cyrus moment from the summer of 2018, when she delivered an epic rendition of the often-covered "Man of Constant Sorrow."

Cyrus, a former Coach on The Voice, perfectly encapsulated the song's folk roots, donning an outfit and on-stage persona that perfectly complemented its sound.

The event Cyrus performed at saw George Clooney receive a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute. Cyrus' live performance was fitting, as Clooney memorably lip-synced the same song while filming the award-winning 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Everything to know about "Man of Constant Sorrow"

Dick Burnett is widely credited with creating "Man of Constant Sorrow," as it was found in a 1913 songbook bearing the title "Farewell Song." Over the next few decades, the song was recorded by countless artists claiming to write the original version. Since the 1950s, it has been covered by acts like the Stanley Brothers, Ginger Baker's Air Force, and other country-centric artists.

While the version found on the soundtrack of O Brother, Where Art Thou? was performed by Soggy Bottom Boys, arguably the most well-known version was recorded by Bob Dylan as part of his 1962 self-titled debut album. Dylan's first album was primarily a collection of folk classics (with a few exceptions), and "Man of Constant Sorrow" was one of the record's highlights. Like most of Dylan's work, the song — and album overall — did not receive critical acclaim until decades after its release.

"Man of Constant Sorrow" lyrics

I am a man of constant sorrow

I've seen trouble all my days

I'll say goodbye to Colorado

Where I was born and partly raised

Your mother says I'm a stranger

My face you'll never see no more

But there's one promise, darling

I'll see you on God's golden shore

Through this open world I'm about to ramble

Through ice and snow, sleet and rain

I'm about to ride that morning railroad

Perhaps I'll die on that train

I'm going back to Colorado

The place that I started from

If I knowed how bad you'd treat me

Honey, I never would have come

