Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon's "Islands in the Stream" Duet Is Actually Phenomenal

In 2017 the Tonight Show host and Cyrus dressed up as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers to cover the classic country duet.

Get ready to sail away with Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon.

In October 2017, Cyrus had a weeklong residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Miley Week had many memorable moments, but night three of her Tonight Show tenure turned into a family affair when Cyrus and Fallon recreated a performance by country music legends Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton — who also happens to be Cyrus's godmother.

Recreating their classic performance from the 17th Annual CMA Awards in October 1983, Fallon came out on stage dressed as Rogers, wearing a tux, complete with his trademark silver mane of hair and matching beard. After singing the first part of the song, Cyrus made her grand entrance looking like a Dolly doppelgänger in a black dress, with blonde curls piled high on her head.

The "Flowers" singer did her godmother proud by belting out "Islands in the Stream" with Fallon, hitting all the high notes, as the audience sailed away with their epic homage. Just like in the original performance, you could feel the friendship and admiration between the pair as they performed the classic love song.

This is far from the first time Cyrus has covered the country music queen. She has sang "Jolene," and she even delivered an emotional rendition of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" when she a musical guest on Saturday Night Live back in May 2021.

Cyrus and Parton have also performed together, with their cover of Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball" being featured on Parton's 2023 album, Rockstar.

Miley Cyrus as Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon as Kenny Rogers perform "Islands in the Stream" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 4, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"Islands in the Stream" was a hit single since its original release in 1983. The song was written by the Bee Gees, and went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has remained a beloved country tune in the 40 years since its debut.

Dolly Parton approved of Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon's "Islands in the Stream" cover

At the end of her residency, Cyrus and Fallon looked back at their favorite moments from Cyrus' week on The Tonight Show, and the former The Voice Coach revealed that their "Islands in the Stream" duet was Parton approved.

"Dolly loved it, by the way," she told Fallon.

Miley Cyrus poses backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 9, 2022; Jimmy Fallons hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in 1987 Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC; Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The lyrics to "Islands in the Stream"

