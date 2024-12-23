Michael Bublé’s Favorite Christmas Cocktail Requires a Fishy Ingredient

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach has said he knows the recipe "sounds weird,” but "it’s the best in the world."

When the holiday season rolls around each year, Michael Bublé isn’t making a spiked eggnog or a Christmas punch. The Voice Coach whips up a quintessential Canadian cocktail.

It’s spicy, savory, and tastes a bit like the sea. Read on to learn all about Bublé’s favorite Christmas cocktail, his lack of measurements, and why it’s as Canadian as the crooner himself.

Michael Bublé’s favorite Christmas cocktail is a Bloody Mary twist

In 2016, Bublé was the December guest editor for Canadian Living magazine and gave a holiday cocktail-making tutorial from his Vancouver home. The proud Canadian, who has an ice rink in his basement and gave out hockey jerseys to his team on The Voice Season 26, revealed that his favorite Christmas cocktail is a Bloody Caesar.

“You’d think I was gonna say a martini or something because of the Rat Pack thing,” Bublé said. “Not only is [a Caesar] delicious, not only is it festive, but I think it’s so distinctly Canadian.”

A Bloody Caesar is similar to a Bloody Mary, though it requires an ingredient from the sea: Clamato. The bottled or canned tomato juice is made with clam broth and spices for a salty, savory drink. Bublé said he prefers the spicy version of Mott’s Clamato juice for his Christmas Caesars.

As Bublé said, a Bloody Caesar is very Canadian; it’s known as Canada’s national cocktail and was invented by Walter Chell in 1969 at a hotel in Calgary, Alberta, according to The Canadian Encyclopedia. Chell’s initial recipe called for a “mixture of hand-mashed clams” and tomato juice, along with other ingredients, before Clamato juice was available.

“When I travel … one of the things that we talk about when we get to the bar or whatever is ‘Do they have Caesar mix? Do they have Clamato?’” Bublé told Canadian Living.

Michael Bublé’s festive Bloody Caesar is a family recipe

Bublé told Canadian Living that his brother-in-law is the “master” of making a Bloody Caesar and he learned his recipe from him.

Bublé’s Bloody Caesar starts with salting the rim of a high-ball or pint glass. The singer coats the rim with a lemon to help the salty mixture — traditionally made with celery salt, pepper, and other spices — stick to the glass.

He then adds a lot of ice, filling the glass all the way to the top. Immediately after, he splashes in around 10 or so drops of Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce, followed by a generous amount of tabasco sauce. “I like it nice and dirty, ya know?” Bublé said while making his cocktail.

There are no specific measurements or amounts for Bublé’s Bloody Caesar, and that includes the vodka. “When I put the vodka in, it doesn’t matter what kind of vodka you use, I just eye it up,” he explained.

Bublé then fills the glass with Mott’s Clamato juice and a squeeze of lemon to “give it a little kick” before giving a gentle stir. And voila! Bublé’s Christmas Caesar is ready to serve. Or as he jokingly dubbed it, “A Baesar.”

This is not the first or only time Bublé has waxed poetic about a Bloody Caesar. “I know [Clamato] sounds weird,” he said in a video for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2022. “But it’s the best in the world. Do yourself a favor, go to Canada, drink a bunch of Caesars, get yourself all sexy.”

From snacks to cocktails, Michael Bublé loves all things Canadian

Bublé might be a world-renowned singer, but he’ll always be true to his Canadian roots. In addition to his love of Canada’s national cocktail, Bublé is also a big fan of ketchup potato chips, a classic Canadian snack. He even bought a ketchup chip ornament for his Christmas tree.

“I’m easy, man,” he told Dulce Magazine. “I’m Canadian.”