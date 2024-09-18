Lauren Daigle & Loren Allred Are a Dreamy Match Made in Heaven Duetting "You Said"

Sebastian & Sonia Defy All Odds With Stunning Aerial To "With Or Without You" | Finals | AGT 2024

Loren Allred became a household name after her breakout viral Britain's Got Talent performance in 2022 — and in an epic moment during the August 28 episode of America's Got Talent, the powerhouse vocalist gave viewers another unforgettable moment!

The 35-year-old joined forces with singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle to deliver a mesmerizing, show-stopping duet of Daigle's 2018 hit "You Say" after her solo performance of "Thank God I Do."

It's not every day that viewers experience the voice behind "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman teaming up with one of the most talented contemporary Christian vocalists ever — and yet it happened on the AGT stage. Allred and Daigle were meant to sing on stage together!

Every note was utter perfection. Allred and Daigle's voices perfectly complemented each other. It was, in a word, flawless.

"Was an honor and a dream come true to sing with Lauren Daigle," Allred commented on YouTube. "Thank you AGT for having us."

Daigle is familiar with performing duets with some of the best singers in the world — she memorably sang "Back to God" alongside the current defending Voice champion Reba McEntire at the 2017 ACM Awards.

Lauren Daigle and Loren Allred perform onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Here's what to know about "You Say"

"You Say" was released in 2018 as the lead single from Daigle's third studio album, Look Up Child. In addition to being a huge Christian hit, "You Say" also had significant mainstream appeal. It peaked at #29 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving the song's immense crossover success.

In 2019, "You Say" took home a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and won Top Christian Song at the Billboard Music Awards.

Loren Allred and Lauren Daigle appear backstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In a video posted to her official YouTube account in 2018 titled "The Story Behind 'You Say,'" Daigle peeled back the curtain and explained how "You Say" came to be.

"When writing 'You Say,' I just remember feeling, for the first time, pretty conflicted," she revealed. "It was definitely the first moment in just being an artist that I was like, 'Okay, where is all this going exactly?' And I know that we've all faced moments in life where we can feel a crossroads happen — where we can see the past and also see the future, and realize how we are supposed to exist in the present. And it was one of those moments where I could see where things were going and I knew exactly where I came from, and I needed those worlds to still be married."