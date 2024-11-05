Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son Made the Cutest Sleepy Cameo in Her Music Video

On November 1, Emmy-winning Password Host Keke Palmer released the music video for her latest single "The Master," and it features an adorable guest starting at the 2:45 mark: her 1-year-old son, Leo.

The music video was released as part of the promotion for Palmer's new book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, a story of her own journey to realizing her value. The book comes out November 19.

The latter half of Palmer's "The Master" music video celebrates her accomplishments as a mother. Leo is so adorable being held in Palmer's arms as she raps her instantly iconic lyrics, "Can't let emotions take power out my hands/I move when I move/That's what they don't understand."

It was an easy day's work for Leo, who just had to catch a nap on Palmer's shoulder. But he nailed it!

Watch, below:

Whether he's taking in the sights of Europe alongside his mom or being serenaded by Palmer in a silly musical moment, Leo's proving with each adorable Instagram (and music video cameo) that he's a star in the making.

Keke Palmer doesn't want to raise Leo "to be afraid"

Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For Palmer, motherhood is her top priority in life, and she is focused on raising her son the right way. In a February 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, she was candid explaining what her goals are as a mom to Leo.

"I think about my son — I don't want to raise him to be afraid," she said. "I don't want to raise him to have no boundaries or for him to be naïve, either. But I want to raise him to know that life is a school, get out there and learn."

According to Palmer, love is all she — and the world — needs, and that's exactly the kind of lasting legacy she hopes she leaves.

"A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn't disadvantage them but instead empowers them," Palmer said. "That's what I would hope that the legacy is for me. And for anyone that wants to follow me, I hope that's what they see too."