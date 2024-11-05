Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son Made the Cutest Sleepy Cameo in Her Music Video
The Password Host's new song is called "The Master."
On November 1, Emmy-winning Password Host Keke Palmer released the music video for her latest single "The Master," and it features an adorable guest starting at the 2:45 mark: her 1-year-old son, Leo.
The music video was released as part of the promotion for Palmer's new book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, a story of her own journey to realizing her value. The book comes out November 19.
The latter half of Palmer's "The Master" music video celebrates her accomplishments as a mother. Leo is so adorable being held in Palmer's arms as she raps her instantly iconic lyrics, "Can't let emotions take power out my hands/I move when I move/That's what they don't understand."
It was an easy day's work for Leo, who just had to catch a nap on Palmer's shoulder. But he nailed it!
Watch, below:
Whether he's taking in the sights of Europe alongside his mom or being serenaded by Palmer in a silly musical moment, Leo's proving with each adorable Instagram (and music video cameo) that he's a star in the making.
Keke Palmer doesn't want to raise Leo "to be afraid"
For Palmer, motherhood is her top priority in life, and she is focused on raising her son the right way. In a February 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, she was candid explaining what her goals are as a mom to Leo.
RELATED: Keke Palmer's Baby Son Made a Priceless Face After She Sang Stevie Wonder A Cappella
"I think about my son — I don't want to raise him to be afraid," she said. "I don't want to raise him to have no boundaries or for him to be naïve, either. But I want to raise him to know that life is a school, get out there and learn."
According to Palmer, love is all she — and the world — needs, and that's exactly the kind of lasting legacy she hopes she leaves.
RELATED: Keke Palmer Goes Blonde in Lavish Game of Thrones Costume with 1-Year-Old Son Leo
"A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn't disadvantage them but instead empowers them," Palmer said. "That's what I would hope that the legacy is for me. And for anyone that wants to follow me, I hope that's what they see too."