Keke Palmer Goes Blonde in Lavish Game of Thrones Costume with 1-Year-Old Son Leo

Keke Palmer's 2024 Halloween costume has been revealed, and it features her 1-year-old son, Leo.

For the spooky occasion, Palmer decided to dress as Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones — blonde hair and all — while Leo played a baby-size version of Cersei's son, Joffrey.

The Password Host unveiled the costume via Instagram on Thursday, October 31, sharing a portrait of herself in full Cersei garb. In the pic, Palmer's sitting on Game of Thrones' titular throne while Leo's plopped on her lap.

"I, Cersei Lannister, introduce YOU to the heir of the throne! And he will absolutely OFF w/ your head, BEND THE KNEE," Palmer cheekily captioned her photo.

A video also shared to IG of Palmer and Leo in costume shows the mother-son duo recreating an iconic Game of Thrones scene between Cersei and Joffrey. You remember the one: Joffrey suggests that his father (and Cersei's husband) Jaime Lannister cheated on Cersei with multiple women. In response, Cersei slaps Joffrey in the face, an act that, by this period on the show, was punishable by death.

As Palmer wrote in her IG caption for the video, "No baby was slapped!" But rest assured Leo definitely channeled Joffrey in his performance. Watch Palmer's scene recreation here.

Palmer is absolutely obsessed with motherhood and baby Leo, as this adorable Halloween moment shows.

“I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious,” Palmer told The Cut about motherhood shortly after welcoming Leo. “After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

Echoing this sentiment, Palmer shared on Instagram in March 2023, "I will never be the same again [after giving birth], but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"