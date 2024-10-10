Keke Palmer Looks So Angelic in This Wedding Gown

She wore the dress for her 2014 Broadway performance in the Cinderella musical.

Keke Palmer was understandably overcome with emotion when she made her Broadway debut as the lead of Cinderella. The Password host debuted as the titular role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on September 9, 2014, and looked beautiful in a white wedding gown costume.

See Keke Palmer in Cinderella in 2014

Joining the production for the end of its run made Palmer Broadway's first Black Cinderella at just 21 years old.

"I still don’t believe it is real!” Palmer told Vanity Fair after her casting was announced. “Thinking about that [audience] gives me energy. Seeing that many people in the audience, who you can’t recognize, that's what excites you and gets you pumped.”

“I waited my entire life for a moment like that. I hate saying it was a huge deal that I was the first African-American to ever be a part of this musical,” Palmer later told Essence. “It’s great, but I also want people to feel like it’s crazy, because it shouldn’t always be this way. But I loved that my little brother and sister got to watch this show and actually see a diverse world just like the one around them.”

Keke Palmer debuts in "Cinderella" on Broadway at Broadway Theatre on September 9, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Jenny Anderson/WireImage

And Palmer didn't stop at being a pioneer just once. A few years later, she did it again.

Keke Palmer made history again at the Emmys

On January 7, Palmer won an Emmy award for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for her work on Password. This made her the first woman to win the award since 2009, and the first Black woman to be nominated and win in the category.

“Wow. That is so exciting thank you so much. I’m really just so thankful, I’m almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen, thank you to Jimmy Fallon, thank [you] to NBC,” she said during her acceptance speech, according to Deadline.

Palmer also opened up to The Washington Post about how the experience of hosting Password has expanded her horizons. “I’m really feeling personality-hosting and producing, because I’m really feeling me and myself more than portraying someone else. Even though my personality in hosting is still a performative aspect of who I am, it’s a little bit closer to who I am than playing a character or a role," she told the outlet.

