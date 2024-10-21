Why Rapper Joseph Allen Got an Emotional Standing Ovation on AGT

It was one of the most memorable Golden Buzzer performances ever!

Season 14 of America's Got Talent was one for the ages. From a dancing Italian pianist surprising us all to Kodi Lee capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide, the season gave fans tons of unforgettable Acts.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

Including Joseph Allen. The supremely talented rapper blew away viewers' expectations with his iconic Audition — an original song, no less — that caused Howie Mandel to award him a Golden Buzzer.

Allen's performance (equal parts ballad, hip-hop, and spoken word) was profound, high-energy, and up-lifting.

The prolonged standing ovation after the 21-year-old finished performing never fails to send goosebumps up and down our spines. Allen was moved to tears as the live audience rightfully went wild. (And things got even crazier when Mandel climbed on top of the Judge's table to use his Golden Buzzer.)

When Simon Cowell asked why he wanted to be on the show, Allen was refreshingly honest: "I just wanna see how much of a footprint I can leave on Earth before I leave," he explained.

And what a footprint he left.

Although Allen ultimately came up short in his bid for the $1 million grand prize (he was unfortunately eliminated in the Quarterfinals), the impact he had on the competition can still be felt today. Before he came along, Acts performing their own original songs were few and far between, so Allen is a true trailblazer in that regard.

What has Joseph Allen been up to since AGT Season 14?

Joseph Allen on America's Got Talent Season 14 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Although Allen hasn't returned to the America's Got Talent universe since Season 14, he hasn't stayed away from competition in general — he made history in 2020 when he became the first AGT alum to compete in The Challenge franchise.

RELATED: Richard Goodall’s Wife Is the Reason He Auditioned For AGT: “Look at Me Now!”

Allen memorably competed on The Challenge: Double Agents — a spin-off of the popular series that involved many notable reality television stars.

Musically, Allen has stayed busy. According to his official Instagram page, the now-26-year-old is still making music — many of his photos show him hard at work in the studio.

RELATED: This Dancing Italian Pianist on America's Got Talent Makes Beethoven Look Amateur

In 2020, Allen released his debut album, Footprints.