This Dancing Italian Pianist on America's Got Talent Makes Beethoven Look Amateur

I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

AGT fans still haven't seen anything like it since!

Patrizio Ratto's run on America's Got Talent Season 14 may have been brief, but his unbelievable Act will live on forever.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

What started as an innocuous, straightforward piano performance turned into something genuinely jaw-dropping. Without warning, the Italian-born Ratto ditched the keys in favor of a pair of dancing shoes, giving AGT viewers one of the all-time most unexpected moments in history.

Audience members (and Simon Cowell, for that matter) were yawning in boredom when Ratto began playing Beethoven's "Fur Elise" on piano, as it seemed like Ratto would have no chance of making it out of the first round of Season 14. But then — as it always does on AGT — magic happened. Ratto had some serious dance moves as he turned the AGT stage upside-down with an electric dance performance.

Terry Crews summed it up perfectly in the moment. "What is going on?!" he exclaimed.

Although Ratto unfortunately didn't make it past the Judge Cuts, his performance endures as one of the most unexpectedly amazing things to ever occur on the AGT stage. (For what it's worth, the four Judges were unanimous in their decision to send him through to Judge Cuts, which is no small feat.)

Forget about composers like Beethoven and Mozart — neither of them had moves like Ratto.

Watch his Audition, below:

AGT Season 19 results

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The entertainment world is still buzzing over singing janitor Richard Goodall, who won Season 19 thanks to his countless breathtaking singing performances. Unlike Ratto, he didn't need to bust out any dance moves en route to advancing to each new round — Goodall let his vocal talents shine instead.

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Transcendent Ella Fitzgerald Cover Will Have You Floating on a Cloud

In an interview with Channel 13 News out of Indiana (Goodall's home state), America's newest millionaire spoke openly about the journey he went on in front of viewers all over the country.

"It's just amazing. I'm in awe," he said. "The one word that I continue to use in all the interviews is surreal, and it encompasses everything that's been going on. It's just been absolutely amazing."

RELATED: When Will The Winner of AGT 2024 Be Announced? What You Need to Know

Fans will be happy to know that although he's become a viral sensation since his very first Audition, Goodall has stayed humble.

"I'm just like anybody else. I probably do one of the most humblest jobs there is," Goodall said. "When you're a janitor, a lot of people, not necessarily take you for granted, but you're the person that's there behind the scenes that makes sure everything gets done that needs to be done."