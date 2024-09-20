Who Are McKinley & Lena? | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

We (almost) have a winner of America's Got Talent Season 19.

When Will The Winner of AGT 2024 Be Announced? What You Need to Know

Who will take home the crown from America's Got Talent Season 19 of the countrywide talent search? We don't yet know, but we know when we'll find out...

When does the season Finale of America's Got Talent air? The two-hour final episode event will air on NBC on Tuesday, September 24 beginning 9/8c. Starting at 8/7c, there will be an hour long countdown special so you can catch up on all the season's amazing Acts.

Who is in the America's Got Talent Final?

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

After competing on September 17 for audience votes and that $1 million dollar prize, these 10 Acts anxiously await to find out who won:

Sebastian and Sonia

This aerialist duo fought through an injury and impressed everyone with their determination.

AIRFOOTWORKS

Guided by previous AGT winner, Kenichi Ebina, this dance group is performing moves unlike anything anyone has ever seen before.

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

After a somewhat rocky audition, their balancing Act blew everyone away.

DeeDee Simon

By day she’s a nurse at a prison, but when she takes the AGT stage she’s one of the best singers the competition has seen to date.

Brent Street

This dance group has already given one of the best group dance performances ever to be on AGT.

Learnmore Jonasi

If you ask him, this stand-up and Terry Crews superfan won the show the moment he got to meet his comedy idol.

Richard Goodall

This shy janitor has come a long way from singing by himself in the halls of his school to taking the biggest stage of them all.

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

If last season’s winner is any indication, America loves dog and human dance duos.

Sky Elements

The drone light show company is the first of its kind in the competition.

Solange Kardinaly

This quick-change magician loves sharing her unique brand of showmanship.

What guest stars will perform during the AGT Season 19 Finale?

Who's ready for a Finale event unlike any other? AGT's Season 19 Finale Results Show on September 24 features a spectacular lineup of guest stars.

Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour

Michael Bublé, Season 16 Coach on The Voice

Season 16 Coach on The Voice Neal Schon and members of Journey

Steve Aoki

Gabriel Iglesias

Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live

Andra Day

Detroit Youth Choir, AGT Season 14 and All-Stars

