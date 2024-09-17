AGT Honors Los Osos Dance Team's Emily Gold Following Her Death

The Competition Is Electric On AGT | In Partnership with Kia

"She was a bright young soul and will be deeply missed," AGT production shared in a statement.

The Los Osos High School dance team, who competed on America’s Got Talent in Season 19, confirmed on Instagram the death of one of its members, 17-year-old Emily Gold.

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

The Southern California group, who reached the Quarterfinals on AGT this season, wrote in a statement, “It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain. Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates. Our sweet, sweet Emily: We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel.”

They added in a caption, "We thank everyone for the love and support during this time of grief and just ask that you keep the Gold family in your thoughts and prayers."

People magazine contacted the San Bernardino Coroner's Office and confirmed Gold died by suicide.

A GoFundMe was created to raise money for Gold’s family.

“With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses,” the page reads.

As of this writing, it's raised roughly $37,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"The AGT Family sends out our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and team members of Emily Gold," AGT production says in a statement. "She was a bright young soul and will be deeply missed."

Emily Gold poses during America's Got Talent. Photo: NBC

In their Audition, the Los Osos dance group was praised by the Judges for their Act, which opened the season. Simon Cowell called their performance "brilliant” and played a hand in moving them to the Quarterfinals where they were able to perform a second time live on the AGT stage.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. To do this, dial 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line (741741), or go to 988lifeline.org for more information.