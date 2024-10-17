You Won't Be Able to Forget John Legend's New Song "L-O-V-E" with Ms. Rachel (VIDEO)

It was only a matter of time until John Legend — in honor of his children's album, My Favorite Dream — teamed up with one of the most prominent YouTube children's personalities on Earth for an unforgettable collaboration!

On October 16, Ms. Rachel, the 41-year-old influencer who has dedicated her life to children's education, shared a teaser on her Instagram page that hinted at what fans would experience in the near future.

"I have L-O-V-E'd John Legend's music for soooooo long! 😭,” the star commented alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Legend.

The two announced the release of a new music video for his hit single, "L-O-V-E," featuring Ms. Rachel herself.

"SURPRISE! I had the pleasure of singing 'L-O-V-E' with Ms. Rachel whose work has meant so much to my own children and millions of families around the world. Watch the full video on YouTube now!" Legend captioned on Instagram.

The music video collaboration is fun, adorable, and most of all, kid-friendly. With the help of some of Ms. Rachel's puppet friends and some fantastic animated characters, the duo transformed "L-O-V-E" into something even more impactful for children.

Like everything Legend puts his effort behind, the end result is whimsical and adorable.

John Legend released My Favorite Dream on August 30

It's only been less than two months since the unexpected release of My Favorite Dream, a kid-centric record that had been a secret passion project for Legend. In fact, his two oldest children even contributed guest vocals on a track!

The album peaked at #5 on the Billboard Kids Albums chart in September, and fans shouldn't be surprised if Legend sees his first-ever Grammy nomination in the Best Children's Music Album category in 2024!

During an August 2024 interview with Parents, Legend explained his motivation for writing and creating an album with such a personal mission attached to it.

"Everything in this album is inspired by the messages we try to share with our kids to inspire, motivate, comfort them, and help them go to sleep," Legend said. "When I started the album, I just sat and wrote down a bunch of ideas based on the messages we like to share with them, and built the songs around that."

Music is a significant part of the Legend household, with even his youngest son getting in on the piano-playing action lately. Speaking like a true dad, Legend confessed that his thought process behind making the album was two-fold.

"I hope it inspires [families], and makes them love music even more," he said. "I hope the album gives [families] something to bond together with. And, hopefully, [the album] gets kids to go to sleep!"