Jimmy Fallon's New Pajamas Line Includes a Tote Blanket We're Obsessed With

Get ready to have sweet dreams in this fun new sleepwear collaboration with Mickey Drexler.

As the days are getting colder, it's the perfect time of year to get cozy — and what better way to snuggle up than with P'Jimmies, the new sleepwear collaboration between Jimmy Fallon and clothing brand Alex Mill?

Fallon and Alex Mill released their first P'Jimmies collection four years ago, and now they've teamed up for another line of comfortable sleepwear that includes pajamas, eye masks, socks, sweatshirts, mugs, and an ingenious blanket tote bag that we already have in our shopping cart.

Fallon showed the Tonight Show audience how the blanket tote bag works, carrying it over his shoulder like a normal tote before unfolding it in front of his desk. Fallon then laid down on the blanket to squeeze in a couple of quick winks with his portable pajama party.

The first P'Jimmies collection was a hit in 2020. So retail legend and Alex Mill CEO Mickey Drexler asked Fallon to work on another line of pajamas, ones that "are fun, cool, well-priced," as he explained during his November 19 visit to The Tonight Show.

"You know, I'm in an emotional business. Everything is emotional. So we decided to do that," Drexler continued, adding that "we couldn't have done this without Jimmy's designer DNA."

Jimmy Fallon and Alex Mill reveal their 2024 P'Jimmies pajamas

The pajamas come in a variety of vibrant colors including blue, pink, green, and flannel. The blanket tote bag is available in a blue-and-white stripe edition or a red green flannel version.

Aside from the cute and comfy fashion, the best part about the latest P'Jimmies line is that 10% of the net proceeds goes to Serious Fun, "an organization that gives kids living with serious illnesses the opportunity to experience summer camp."

Whether you're curling up to watch The Tonight Show or relaxing while listening to Holiday Seasoning, P'Jimmies sound like the perfect loungewear for cozy nights this winter season. The collection is available now online and in Alex Mill stores.

For more info and to check out the snuggly sleepwear, head over to the Alex Mill website.