Matt Damon & Jimmy Fallon Sing "Sweet Caroline" and Recount Their Recent Karaoke Sesh

Damon and Fallon treated the Tonight Show audience to a live rendition of the Neil Diamond classic.

Jimmy Fallon seems like he would be a karaoke king — but it turns out that he doesn't even have a favorite karaoke song, as Matt Damon revealed when he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 24.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"I got to hang out with you over the summer. We went to a really fun party — and to party with Matt Damon is really fun," Fallon recounted. "He's a good guy to hang out with. There were a lot of kids there; we got them dancing too."

Fallon added that there was a karaoke part to the party, which is how it became clear that the That's My Jam Host doesn't have a go-to jam on the mic.

"I was shocked that you didn't, actually," Damon said.

RELATED: Vote for Jimmy Fallon Book Club's Summer 2024 Read: See the Picks

"I haven't done it in a while. I used to go out all the time," Fallon continued. "And I'm kind of freaking out, like, "What song do I do?" And you go, 'I got you, dude. Let's do 'Sweet Caroline.'"

"Well, because it's a sing-along. And I was like, 'We'll do it together,' and then that alleviates the pressure... everybody sings along and you're out," Damon explained.

"Thank you for doing that, because you helped me through a tough time," joked Fallon, as Damon added that Fallon struck him as someone who "it's harder to get the mic out of your hand, once you start."

Matt Damon and Jimmy Fallon sing “Sweet Caroline” during their interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2003 on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Luckily, you don't need to be invited to a kids' party if you want to witness Fallon and Damon duetting "Sweet Caroline." Fallon couldn't let the Oppenheimer actor go without having him sing some Neil Diamond.

Damon reminded the audience that "It's a sing-along" as they joined in on the "bum-bum-bum" part of the song — watch above.

RELATED: Robin Williams Calls Daughter Zelda "Kind of Magical" in 2009 Jimmy Fallon Interview

Matt Damon tells Jimmy Fallon about having a kid head to college

Speaking of kids, Fallon asked Damon about his own children, which the actor answered, "They're wonderful," and revealed his daughter, Isabella, is going to college this fall.

"They grow up so, so fast. I remember working years ago, and my old friend who's retired now... I had my then-one-year-old in my arms, and he said, 'Don't blink, Matt Damon,'" he recalled. "And at the time we weren't sleeping through the night. I was like, 'What is he talking about?' Now they're going to college. I blinked."