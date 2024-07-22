Robin Williams Calls Daughter Zelda "Kind of Magical" in 2009 Jimmy Fallon Interview

Robin Williams Named His Daughter After The Legend of Zelda | (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon)

The late actor and comedian appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his daughter and his Thanksgiving plans.

On July 21, 2024, Robin Williams would have turned 73.

To celebrate the birthday of the late beloved actor and comedian — who tragically died in August 2014 at 63 — take a look back at when Williams stopped by Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The Oscar winner was always an unpredictable and hilarious talk show guest, and this interview did not disappoint.

Robin Williams' interview on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

On November 26, 2009, the Jumanji star appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon for a special Thanksgiving-themed episode, where Williams told Jimmy Fallon his plans for the "strange holiday."

"My son put together a Thanksgiving downtown, which is great. It'll be sweet. I mean, Thanksgiving is a strange holiday. It's that time where you celebrate the fact that you don't live together the rest of the year," he joked. "It's kind of wonderful to wander around New York, and it's a time of year in New York where everybody's happy."

Speaking of family, Fallon brought up how Williams is actually an avid gamer, spending hours playing games like Call of Duty, and how he even named his daughter, Zelda, after the classic Legend of Zelda Nintendo video game.

Robin Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 158 on November 26, 2009. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photobank

"My daughter is named after a video game, Zelda. Princess Zelda. But Zach named Zelda," Williams said, referring to Zachary Pym Williams, his oldest son. "He's playing, he went, 'What a great name,' I went, 'You're right.' It's a sweet name, and it really kind of fits her. She's kind of magical."

On Williams' birthday this year his son, Zak, posted a touching tribute to the late actor on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white image of Williams, with the caption: "Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world. There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch."

"I'm so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever," he concluded the emotional post.

Robin Williams' kids

Robin Williams has three children: Zachary Pym Williams, 41, Zelda Williams, 34, and Cody Alan Williams, 31. Neither of Williams' sons are in the entertainment industry, but earlier this year, Zelda made her feature directorial debut with the teen horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein, starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.