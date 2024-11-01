Deidre Hall Shares Most Shocking Marlena Evans Moments From 'Days Of Our Lives'

The exciting announcement comes on the eve of the long-running show Days of Our Lives' biggest fan-favorite event.

Iconic Soap Opera Days of Our Lives Is Coming Back for Season 61 on Peacock

Just weeks away from the beloved soap opera’s 15,000th episode, Days of Our Lives has been picked up for yet another season.

The cherished series, winner of 62 Emmy Awards and (and nominated for 392!), will continue its iconic run with Peacock now as its exclusive home. News of its return for its 61st season — announced Friday, November 1, 2024 — comes at an exciting time for viewers, as it's just one day before a fan-favorite event.

What is Days of Days event?

Friday’s announcement precedes the “Days of Days” annual fan event, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The celebrations, according to an official press release, mark the trailblazing show’s 60th season with lots of fun in store.

“The complimentary event has some exciting prizes lined up in honor of the milestone season and will offer fans the opportunity to meet their favorite cast members in person, participate in autograph signings, pose in photo opps featuring backdrops from the series, and much more throughout the day,” the season renewal announcement states.

A first for the event, celebratory merchandise will be available for purchase in conjunction with Sony Pictures Consumer Products.

What is Days of Our Lives?

Days of Our Lives, a mainstay for NBC since 1965, recently made Daytime history with Dick Van Dyke’s Emmy win for his guest star appearance. His June 2024 Emmy achievement — the actor’s sixth — in the category of Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series made him the oldest recipient in history at 98 years old to accept the prestigious Daytime Emmy, according to Variety.

“I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” the legendary entertainer joked. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!”

Other accolades for the series include multiple wins with the People’s Choice Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, and the Prism Awards, among others.

The prized series, with its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Don’t miss past episodes of Days of Our Lives, available to watch now on Peacock.